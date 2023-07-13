Honor introduced the world’s slimmest foldable phone- Honor Magic V2

Honor unveiled its third-generation foldable phone- the Honor Magic V2 in the Chinese market. Honor achieved crazy stats for its latest foldable smartphone regarding thickness and weight. The Honor Magic V2 measures just 9.9mm when folded and 4.7mm unfolded and weighs just 231 grams, isn’t that marvelous? It’s the world’s first book-like foldable phone to have a folded thickness under 10mm. Usually, we saw the foldable which had one thing in common, double the thickness and more weight. Honor completely changed the picture by announcing the slimmest foldable phone to date. Before that, this record holds Xiaomi’s Mix Fold 2 which measures 11.2mm when folded and weighs 262 grams. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 (Review) is not even close to it when it comes to thickness.

Honor Magic V2 foldable smartphone arrives in three storage options- the base 12/256GB variant costs CNY 8,999 (~$1,254), the 12/512GB variant retails at CNY 9,999 (~$1,394) and the high-end Magic V2 ultimate edition 16/1TB variant kicks off at CNY 11,999 (~$1,672). The Magic V2 comes in Black, Silk Purple, and Gold color options. Pre-orders for the Magic V2 foldable is already started in China while open sales will begin on July 20 via Honor’s online and offline stores in China.

Honor used its self-developed gearless unibody hinge mechanism with a 3-D printed titanium alloy cover for the Magic V2. All internal elements in the Magic V2 are coated with P2i coating, protecting the phone against accidental water splashes.

Honor Magic V2 flaunts a big 7.92-inch LTPO OLED main display with 2,344 x 2,156 p resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1600 nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ support. For the flicker-free animations, Honor packs a 3,840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming on the Magic V2 foldable. While the cover screen features a 6.43-inch 10-bit OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2,500 nits of peak brightness, and 2,376 x 1060px resolution. Both the cover screen and main display have stylus support.

Under the hood, Honor Magic V2 inherits Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerful chipset coupled with overclocked Cortex-X3 prime core at 3.36 GHz, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage. Software-wise, the Magic V2 runs on Magic OS 7.2 based on Android 13 out of the box. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired charging support unfortunately there is no support for wireless charging.







For optics, the foldable feature a triple rear camera setup at the back, a 50MP primary camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support paired with a 50MP ultrawide shooter, and a 20MP telephoto lens with a 2.5x optical zoom and OIS support. For selfies, the main display and the cover display both feature a 16MP center-aligned selfie camera.

A piece of good news for foldable fans, Honor is officially going to launch this Honor Magic V2 foldable smartphone in Asian and European markets in September during the IFA trade show.