The world’s biggest tech show IFA 2023 kicks off in Berlin and the opening keynote speaker HONOR has showcased its new HONOR V Purse foldable phone concept in its “Unfold Tomorrow” event. As the name implies, the phone can be doubles as a purse. The smartphone has an outward folding design and a highlighted camera bar that looks very similar to Huawei’s Mate XS but HONOR added its own twist, making it a next-level innovative concept foldable smartphone in the industry.

The always-on outer screen on the concept foldable smartphone showcases a variety of handbag pattern-style wallpapers. Furthermore, the brand added that patterns can change intelligently through the internal gyroscope of the phone.

Experience the extraordinary versatility and elegance of the #HONORVPurse, bringing convenience and impeccable style to your everyday life. See the magic unfold at #IFA23. #HONORIFA2023 #UnfoldTomorrow #UnfoldTomorrowsLifestyle pic.twitter.com/TuTeCzGLsC — HONOR (@Honorglobal) September 1, 2023

And guess what? What makes it a real handbag? The design elements on the AOD screen such as feathers, textures, and chains appear to move as the user walks. It comes with detachable straps that attach to the hinge, making the foldable smartphone an absolute purse.







For now, it’s just a concept phone although HONOR hasn’t confirmed when it will bring the V Purse concept foldable phone to the market.