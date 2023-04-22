Honor X50i debuts with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor

Honor has launched the Honor X50i smartphone in China. The smartphone comes with notable improvements compared to its predecessor Honor X40i was launched last year. Honor’s latest X50i smartphone features a Dimensity 6000 series processor, 100MP dual rear camera setup, and whole much more. Have a look at the specifications and pricing details of the Honor X50i smartphone.

Honor X50i comes in two configurations- the 8GB + 256GB storage variant costs 1,499 Yuan (~$217) while the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at 1,699 Yuan (~$247). The smartphone comes in Black, Green, Pink, and White color options.

Honor X50i is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor coupled with up to 12GB of LPDR4x RAM and 256GB of internal storage, under the hood. The device runs on Magic UI 6.1 based on Android 13 out of the box. It packs a 4,500mAH battery with support for 35W fast charging tech.

You’ll get a dual rear camera setup at the back with a 100MP primary lens joined by a 2MP depth unit. It features an 8MP snapper at the front. Honor X50i flaunts a 6.73-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 93.6% screen-to-body ratio.

Other highlights of the X50i smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and up to 7GB of virtual RAM support. The device weighs just 179 grams and is 7.48mm thick.