Eco-conscious lifestyle audio manufacturer, House of Marley announced the launch of its latest turntable portfolio. It is known as the Stir it Up Lux Bluetooth Turntable, which produces highest fidelity audio experience, coupled with better sleek design. The press release confirms that this product was designed to honor Bob Marley’s legacy of love for music and the planet earth. It provides the most authentic form of music in a sustainable choice that satisfies the soul.

Stir it Up Lux design and upgraded features

Stir it Up Lux Bluetooth Turntable comes with an enhanced design and upgraded features. It was crafted with an elliptical stylus, aluminum headshell, bamboo plinth, and a glass platter for improved sound quality, performance and next-level tracking ability. Another feature that makes it splendid is the Bluetooth connectivity, and the adjustable counterbalance. It also comes with a built-in pre-amp.

The bamboo material added makes it easy for replacement if the need arises to change any of those compartments. Surely, aluminum and glass are also recyclable. The Stir it Up Lux Bluetooth Turntable mat has a cork natural aesthetic on one side, while the flipside has a special Zoetrope design that adds color and animation that elevates every fan’s vinyl experience.

Key features of Stir it Up Lux Bluetooth Turntable

Replaceable Audio-Technica elliptical stylus

Built-in, switchable pre-amp, 3.5mm aux and RCA out

Auto start/stop with belt drive

Bluetooth v5.3 capability for wireless pairing

Solid, sustainably crafted bamboo plinth

Infinitely recyclable glass platter

Double-sided Cork slipmat, with zoetrope side

Bob Marley’s daughter, Cedella Marley, says the best way to listen to music is through the use of vinyl. She maintains there’s no skipping tracks, so the listener can enjoy the music in the exact manner that the artist wants. With vinyl, she says music lovers are able to immerse themselves deep in the roots of an album with House of Marley’s new Stir it Up Lux Bluetooth Turntable.

Price and availability

Stir it Up Lux Bluetooth Turntable is available now for purchase. It is available at House of Marley and on Amazon. Also, a few retailers have it in stock. It sells for $399.99 at the present time.