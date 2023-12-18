Instagram is probably the biggest social media platform on the internet right now. Therefore, it attracts lots of people from all walks of life. Just as other platforms have their share of woeful stories of hacking, Instagram isn’t an exception.

These days, it is getting easier for hackers to get into users’ accounts. Hence, the need for enabling two-factor authentication if you signed up on Instagram. This gives an account the extra level of security when the account is connected to at least two devices.

Get started securing your Instagram account with two-factor authentication

There are three ways to secure your Instagram account using two-factor authentication. The use of your mobile phone number is seen as the first way. It is also the most common means of using 2FA on your Instagram account. People love making use of it because it is simple, and by far the easiest.

The second is through the use of authentication app. If you don’t have an authentication app on your smartphone, don’t worry, as you can get a recommendation to download the appropriate app for your device while going through the steps to enable your two-factor authentication.

The third way to enable 2FA on Instagram is through WhatsApp (Not working now). Remember, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp now belong to Meta. So, don’t be surprised that WhatsApp is now added as a third means.

Get started taking the following steps once you login to your account on your mobile phone

How to turn on two-factor authentication (2FA) for Instagram

Let’s get started to enable two-factor authentication for Instagram.

Click on the three dashes you find below the left side of your Instagram account once you’ve logged in. More is written in front of it on your laptop. Click on Settings. Next, click on Password and Security. On the next page click it again. Select your account and scroll down to where you’ll find Edit Two-factor authentication setting. There, you’ll find two methods and one is already selected for you. It is the authentication app method. That’s the recommended method. However, to use this method, you must be using the Instagram app for Android or for iPhone.

5a. Authentication app: This recommended method will ask you to download a recommended app such as Duo Mobile or Google Authenticator. This step also allows you to connect multiple devices to your account so that they can all get login codes. The login codes enable Instagram to confirm it’s you trying to login from another device. Follow the instructions to complete the setup with authentication app.

Text Message: This method is simple and used by many. To begin, ensure that you already confirmed the number you want to use. In case you don’t have one for your Instagram account, you’ll be asked to add one.

6a. Once you add it, click Next.

6b. Click Done.

The number you entered anew will be your confirmed Instagram account mobile phone number.

WhatsApp: This method is simple as well. All you have to do is turn on the text message security for Instagram first, then you can turn on the WhatsApp security method. This allows you to get login codes from WhatsApp.

Instagram 2FA best practices

Make sure you check for devices after you’ve enabled the 2FA. That way, you can see login requests and remove devices.

Also, save your backup codes so that in case you lose your phone or email address and you’re unable to get login codes, you may resort to using the backup codes.

Make sure you mark the device you’re using as a trusted device. That will help you login without entering a security code next time you login. Don’t tap Trust this device if you’re using a public or shared device that others can access.

Backup codes – How can I get them?

To get your backup codes for your Instagram account take the next steps:

Click on the three dashes you find below the left side of your Instagram account once you’ve logged in. More is written in front of it on your laptop. Click on Settings. Next, click on Password and Security. Select your account and scroll down to where you’ll find Edit Two-factor authentication setting. Click Get Backup Codes.

Final tips

The 2FA method is a nice step in securing your Instagram account. However, you need to do more. Make sure you log out of Instagram when you use a computer or smartphone that you share with others. Refrain from checking the “Remember Me” box when logging in from a public computer. Remember, your account will be open to anyone that uses Instagram next after you’re gone.