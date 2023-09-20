In the world of design, precision is non-negotiable, and the NeoRuler emerges as the digital ruler designed to meet the exacting standards of designers and creators. HOZO’s innovative design approach combines cutting-edge technology with meticulous craftsmanship, promising to redefine how measurements are taken and setting a new gold standard for excellence.

We were sent a Neoruler and some accessories and I’ve spent a few weeks incorporating it into my day job which includes general contracting, utilizing blueprints, and more. Here are my thoughts on the product.

Constructed from robust 6063 aluminum, the NeoRuler is built to last. At 13 inches in length and weighing less than one half pound, it strikes the perfect balance between portability and functionality. The ideal thickness adds to the overall comfort and ergonomic experience, making it a pleasure to work with for extended periods.

Craftsmanship is all about the finer details, and the NeoRuler shines in this regard, offering a suite of features that make it an indispensable companion for professionals across various fields. Upon unboxing, I had the opportunity to explore some of the optional accessories, such as the NeoDrafting Kit and NeoCaliper Kit.

Assembling the NeoCaliper Kit was straightforward, a testament to the ruler’s thoughtful design. Once installed, the NeoRuler transformed into digital calipers, effortlessly switching back to its role as a ruler with a simple attachment swap. I might add here that it may be more practical for some users to have a set of calipers on hand lest you go back and forth quite a bit and find yourself aggravated by the time it takes to add/remove them.

The NeoRuler’s design is tailored to meet the needs of architects, engineers, graphic designers, hobbyists, and anyone who values precision. Its sleek and ergonomic design ensures that achieving reliable and accurate measurements is a breeze. The ruler boasts a high-resolution 1.14-inch LCD screen that offers exceptional clarity and accuracy. Its backlit screen guarantees visibility in any lighting condition, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor projects.

The custom-made screen ensures measurements are easily readable, while the anti-glare finish adds a touch of elegance and protection.

To further enhance its functionality, the NeoRuler seamlessly integrates with the MEAZOR app via Bluetooth. The app is user-friendly and allows you to effortlessly transfer measured data, ensuring you can continue editing and creating without fear of losing important information.

The NeoRuler simplifies the digitalization of data from paper to CAD, allowing you to export measurements as CAD files in DXF, PDF, and JPG formats, making collaboration with colleagues a breeze.

The NeoRuler is a precision instrument with three core functions that streamline drafting, measuring, and reading. The Scale Ruler function boasts an impressive 90 built-in scales, providing instant measurements during drafting with a single swipe.

The Customized Scale function allows users to define scales on the fly, accommodating various plans, whether they need to be reduced, enlarged, or slightly adjusted. Additionally, the Divider function makes splitting lines into equal segments effortless, ensuring accuracy and efficiency in every task.

The NeoRuler utilizes a 4096-grade magnetic encoder principle, delivering lightning-fast measurements with a remarkable precision of +-0.1mm. Its longevity is further ensured by a robust 900mAh battery, capable of powering up to 30 days of wireless use on a single USB-C charge. Charging is convenient with the included USB-C cable, and the ruler’s small internal battery ensures it doesn’t drain power excessively.

The NeoRuler’s modular design, featuring modules like NeoMagnifier, Penholders, and Calipers, extends its versatility across a wide range of tasks, making it an indispensable addition to any designer’s toolkit.

Target Users

The target users for the Neoruler can include a diverse range of individuals and professionals who require precise measurements and versatility in their work or hobbies. These users might include:

Artists

Architects

Graphic designers, interior designers, and fashion designers

Crafters and DIY Enthusiasts

Engineers

Students

Professionals in Construction and Carpentry

Hobbyists

Conclusion

The HOZO Design NeoRuler is a tool that empowers designers and creators to achieve new levels of precision and efficiency. With its features, exceptional accuracy, and app connectivity, the NeoRuler is a smarter way to approach traditional measurement tools. Whether you’re a professional or simply someone who appreciates quality tools and gadgets, the NeoRuler should certainly be high on your list of prospective purchases.