HP is expanding its Dragonfly series portfolio with the launch of the latest Dragonfly G4 laptop in India. HP’s productivity-focused and lightweight-oriented premium Dragonfly series laptops are quite popular in the market. The laptop is advertised to weigh under 1Kg makes it one of the lightest, and slimest laptops in the market. HP packs Intel’s latest processor, high-resolution display, long-lasting battery life, and whole much more in the laptop. Without wasting time, let’s delve into the details.

HP Dragonfly G4 comes in two color options- Slate Blue and Natural Silver; starts at Rs 2,20,000 (~$2659) in India. The Dragonfly G4 is now available at HP’s online and offline stores in India. There’s also a touchscreen variant but the price is yet to be announced by the brand.

HP Dragonfly G4 is powered by an Intel 13th Gen i5/i7 processor accompanied by Intel’s Iris Xe integrated graphics card, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 2TB of M.2 PCle/ NVMe Gen 4 SSD. It runs on Windows 11 Pro (HP for business use) out of the box. The device houses a 68Wh Li-ion polymer battery with support for 65W fast charging tech via a USB Type C port.

The Dragonfly G4 boasts an impressive clamshell design with up to 180° rotating panel, allowing you to adjust the panel as per your requirements. HP Dragonfly G4 sports a stunning 13.5-inch OLED WUXGA+ display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and 90% screen-to-body ratio. The laptop weighs just 1kg making it a versatile laptop for a hybrid working environment.

HP used eco-friendly materials for the Dragonfly G4 laptop including 90% recycled magnesium chassis, 5% recycled ocean-bound plastic speakers, and 50% recycled DVD plastic keycaps. Other notable features of the Dragonfly G4 include a 5MP webcam, HP keystone correction, multi-camera tech, Auto camera select, HP fast charge support, and HP Wolf Security suite.

You’ll get a bunch of connectivity options in the Dragonfly G4 such as 2x Thunderbolt USB 4 Type C ports, HDMI 2.1, USB Type A and C port, Bluetooth v5.3, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and WiFi 6E.