HP reveals new Elite laptops, folios, and other gear

HP this week introduced a refreshed range of notebooks, folios, and other gadgets at the virtual event that is CES 2021. Among the new products are the Dragonfly Max, Dragonfly G2, Folio, and Wireless Earbuds, all of which fall under the Elite series.

Both the Elite Dragonfly G2 and HP Elite Dragonfly Max are convertible 2-in-1 notebooks with 13.3-inch displays. Each runs on the latest Intel 11th-gen Core processors with the new Intel Xe graphics and can be configured with up to 32GB RAM.

The Dragonfly Max will only be offered with a 1920 x 1080 display, but the Dragonfly G2 can be found in HD and 4K panels. The Dragonfly Max has a 5-megapixel webcam while the G2 has a 1.2-megapixel camera.

Both models will include 5G options, with support for both AT&T and T-Mobile networks in the US. Pricing and exact availability has not been revealed but we ought to expect them later this month.

The Elite Folio is a new convertible laptop with a 13.5-inch 1920 x 1080 display at 3:2 aspect ratio. Its design lets users pull the screen forward to rest between the keys and trackpad or lie flat for a more tablet-like usage.

Other features include a webcam with a 76-degree field of view and built-in privacy shutter, dual microphone array, and high-definition Bang & Olufsen speakers. The Elite Folio comes with a Slim Active Pen for markup, notes, and more. Pricing and availability is unclear at this point.

HP also introduced its Elite Wireless Earbuds which it says are “the world’s most advanced earbuds for a collaboration”. Details here include personalized audio tuning, adjustable noise cancellation, and presets for sound situations.

Designed with collaboration in mind, the earbuds seamlessly switch from a PC conference call to music on a phone using a dedicated app. Look for these in April.

To learn more about these products and others being revealed at CES, check out the landing page at HP’s website.