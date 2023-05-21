Huawei unveils MatePad Air Andriod Tablet

Chinese leading smartphone manufacturer brand Huawei has introduced its new MatePad Air Android tablet in China. Huawei packs full power-packed features in its new tablet. Design-wise, the tablet boasts symmetrical bezels on all sides and a single camera setup at the back.

The Huawei MatePadAir comes in two variant options- the base 8GB + 128GB model retails at 2,899 Yuan (~$412) while the 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at 4,499 Yuan (~$639). The tablet is now available for sale in China. The global availability hasn’t been confirmed yet for the MatePad Air.

Huawei MatePad is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with Adreno 660 GPU, up to 12GB RAM, and 512GB internal storage. It packs a massive 8,300mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging tech.

The tablet features a 13MP single rear camera at the back and an 8MP front-facing camera. You’ll get quad speakers and microphones in the MatePad Air tablet. Huawei MatePad Air has a big 11.45-inch (2880 x 1840) resolution IPS display with a 144Hz variable refresh rate (varies between 30Hz and 144Hz), 270 ppi pixel density, and 87% screen-to-body ratio.





