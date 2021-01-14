HyperX reveals new PC and gaming peripherals for 2021

HyperX, the hardware division from Kingston that centers on gaming, announced several new products for the virtual event that is CES 2021. Moreover, it is also giving some of its US-only products a global launch.

The first big announcement from HyperX is its new Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. With a footprint of 60% of a traditional keyboard, it helps gamers gain desktop space which can be helpful for mouse movement.

The Origins 60 employs HyperX Red switches which have a linear key travel. This means they don’t have the “bump” that other mechanical keyboards do, reducing the tactile feedback that keyboard gamers are familiar with. It also lets players press more rapidly which can be instrumental in the heat of the moment.

Business professionals will also appreciate the red switches as they’re more responsive, move more smoothly, and are quieter than standard mechanical keyboards.

HyperX’s other big new product is its ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox. Compatible with Series X/S and Xbox One controllers, it also comes with a pair of 1,400mAh battery packs. The station, which has a weighted base, also has LED indicators to display charging status.

In addition to the new products, HyperX has announced expanded availability for the HyperX Pulsefire Haste , Cloud II Wireless, and Cloud Revolver.

Availability

Alloy Origins 60 gaming keyboard – Available in the U.S. on February 22 for MSRP $99.99 on HyperX Shop.

HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox – Available in the U.S. on HyperX Shop in February for MSRP $39.99

Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse – Now available globally for MSRP $49.99

Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset – Now available globally for MSRP $149.99

Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset + 7.1 – Now available globally for MSRP $149.99