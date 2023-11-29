IKEA has just announced the launch of three new smart sensors designed to give customers a greater sense of control and comfort in their homes. The VALLHORN, PARASOLL, and BADRING sensors are affordable and easy-to-use, allowing users to stay connected to their homes, even when they are away.

A Safer and Smarter Home

The new smart sensors from IKEA are set to revolutionize the way we monitor and manage our homes. With real-time notifications for water leakage and motion detection, these sensors provide peace of mind and a greater sense of control for homeowners. Whether you’re at home or away, you can stay informed and act when needed, thanks to the innovative technology behind these smart sensors.





PARASOLL, VALLHORN, and BADRING (via IKEA)

Introducing the Trio

The PARASOLL Door and Window Sensor discreetly notifies users when access points are opened or closed, providing an added layer of security for your home. The VALLHORN Wireless Motion Sensor can be placed both indoors and outdoors, activating lights upon detecting movement and offering personalized lighting options. And the BADRING Water Leakage Sensor alerts users to any water leaks, minimizing the impact of water-related incidents through immediate notification.

Connect and Control with Ease

By connecting the sensors to the DIRIGERA hub and using the IKEA Home smart app, users can trigger other smart devices, receive notifications on their mobile devices, and adjust lights to their preferences – all managed remotely from outside the home. The sleek design of the sensors makes them go unnoticed, and they can be used standalone or with other smart products from IKEA.

Affordable and Accessible

IKEA’s commitment to making smarter living simpler and more convenient for everyone is evident in the design and affordability of these smart sensors. The sensors are based on the Zigbee software and will be updated over time to offer more features and options. PARASOLL and VALLHORN will be available for purchase from January 2024, followed by BADRING in April 2024.