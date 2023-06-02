Infinix introduced its cheapest INBook X2 Slim Laptop

From budget-range smartphone manufacturers to making an impact in the laptop market, Infinix came a long way. Infinix is expanding its slim notebook portfolio with the launch of its new INBook X2 Slim laptop in the Indian markets. The slim notebook brings big upgrades over its predecessor in terms of design, processor, battery, and whole much more. Have a look at the detailed specs and price of the InBook X2 Slim laptop.

Speaking about the design, The InBook X2 laptop boasts an ultra-slim premium aluminum metal body with four new eye catchy color options including Silver, Blue, Green, and Red. Infinix offers an Intel processor to make this machine very capable of handling every task whatever you throw at it. The machine weighs just 1.24 kg and is just 14.8mm thick which makes it absolutely lightweight and the slimmest laptop. The laptop is best for professionals, college students, and others who are seeking a lightweight form factor with some strongest internals.

The InBook X2 sports a 14-inch FHD IPS display with 300 nits of peak brightness and 100% sRGB color gamut support that offers bright, clear, crisp visuals with great viewing angles.

Under the hood, Infinix offers three processor options to choose from- Intel 11th Gen i3, i5, and i7 paired with Intel’s integrated UHD graphics. It packs up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal SSD storage. The machine houses a 50Wh battery which Infinx claimed to offer 11 hours of battery on web browsing and 9 hours of battery on video playback. To refill a massive battery quickly, the brand offers a 45W USB Type C adapter.

Connectivity options include WiFi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, 2x USB 3.0 ports, 2x USB Type C port, and an SD card slot. You’ll get an HD webcam with dual LED flash for Zoom meetings and video chats. Other highlights of the InBook X2 include Stereo speakers tuned with DTS audio, a 1.0 cooling system, and a 2x microphone.

InBook X2 Slim laptop comes in 6 different variant options-

Intel i3 (8GB RAM + 256GB SSD storage) – costs ₹27,990 (~$339)

Intel i3 (8GB RAM + 512GB SSD storage) – costs ₹30,990 (~$376)

Intel i5 (16GB RAM + 512GB SSD storage) – costs ₹38,990 (~$473)

Intel i5 (16GB RAM + 1TB SSD storage) – costs ₹40,990 (~$497)

Intel i7 (16GB RAM + 512GB SSD storage) – costs ₹48,990 (~$594)

Intel i7 (16GB RAM + 1TB SSD storage) – costs ₹50,990 (~$619)

The InBook X2 laptop will be available for sale starting from June 9 via Infinix’s official website and Flipkart in India.