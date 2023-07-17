Infinix launching its first gaming-focused smartphone in early August

Infinix is the brand is everyone familiar with and is mostly known for its affordable smartphones. The firm is continuously pushing limits with its new innovative ideas for smartphones and laptops. According to the reports from GSMArena, the smartphone maker Infinix is working on its very first gaming smartphone which the brand called Infinix GT 10 Pro. The smartphone is aimed to provide a flagship-level gaming experience at an affordable price.

The exclusive renders of the upcoming Infinix GT 10 Pro surfaced which suggests the design of the smartphone. As per the renders, the smartphone’s back boasts a semi-transparent design just like the Nothing Phone 2 smartphone which Nothing called the Glyph interface. As you can see in the renders, Infinix takes inspiration from Nothing, although the design looks quite different from the phones in the market. The Infinix GT 10 Pro will be available in Black and White color options.

The smartphone features a boxy type of camera module which seems like it’s an entirely new design in which a triple rear camera and a LED flash are embedded in it. There is a diagonal stripe inside the camera module that looks quite attractive which also reveals that the device will feature a 108MP primary lens.

Under the hood, the GT 10 Pro will feature MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity series chipset although we don’t have a exact name of the chipset. Infinix might be used a Dimensity 9000 series processor for its gaming phone. Furthermore, the chipset is specially optimized to deliver high performance, stunning visuals, and high frame rates while playing high titles like PUBG, COD, Free Fire, Genshin Impact, and MLBB on the GT 10 Pro. The smartphone will run on Android 13 based on XOS 13.

That’s everything we know so far about Infinix’s upcoming GT 10 Pro gaming smartphone. The smartphone’s launch is just a few weeks away although we don’t know the exact launch date yet. The GT 10 Pro will make its first debut in the Indian markets and later it will be available worldwide.