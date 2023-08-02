Infinix unveiled its first affordable GT 10 Pro Gaming smartphone

An emerging brand in the smartphone world Infinix has officially unleashed its first affordable gaming-focused smartphone- Infinix GT 10 Pro. With the launch of GT 10 Pro, Infinix embarked on their new GT series smartphone in the markets which is primarily focused on delivering a high-performance gaming experience combined with striking cyberpunk aesthetics, all at an affordable price.

Infinix is pushing the boundaries of smartphone design with the new GT series. Infinix unveiled an out-of-the-world design for the GT 10 Pro making it a unique smartphone in the smartphone. Maybe, Infinix is slightly inspired by the “Nothing” to achieve this eye-catchy and striking design for the GT- series smartphone. With the increasing popularity of mobile gaming and limited options of budget-range smartphones that deliver a satisfactory gaming experience, Infinix fills the gap in the market by offering a reliable gaming experience at an accessible price point.

Infinix GT 10 Pro Unboxing

The GT 10 Pro with Out of the World Design

It is very rare to see an unmatchable aesthetic design in an affordable gaming smartphone. Inspired by the Cyberpunk Sci-fi sub-genre, Infinix designed an eye-grabbler design that redefines gaming aesthetics for the GT 10 Pro. It has a striking Cyberpunk-styled back cover with an interactive and customizable Mini-LED which allows you to set according to your taste.

Even the smartphone box has a unique ability. After taking out the phone from the box, you can double the smartphone’s box into a music amplifier and charging holder, thanks to its unique packaging design.

Infinix GT 10 Pro sports a stunning 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED flexible display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 900 nits of peak brightness, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming support. The panel has DCI-P3 wide color gamut color support that ensures vibrant colors, high brightness, and immersive viewing angles.

The GT 10 Pro with Dimensity 8050 SoC- Delivers a Next-Level Gaming Experience

Infinix GT 10 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 Octa-Core processor based on 6nm architecture, paired with ARM Mali G77 GPU which boosts the gaming performance and delivers high frame rates, impressive visual quality, and lag-free gaming experience on demanding titles like PUBG, Free Fire, MLBB, COD, and Genshin Impact. It packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of plenty of internal storage which is further expandable up to 1TB via Micro SD card.

The GT 10 Pro has Vapor Chamber Liquid Cooling Technology that dissipated heat efficiently through high-performance components and keeps the device cool while gaming. It offers up to 8GB of Virtual RAM support that ensures effortless app switching and smooth gameplay.





The device runs on the latest Android 13 based on Pure XOS out of the box. Infinix promised to offer a clean and streamlined software experience with fewer pre-installed apps and more controls on notifications.

Infinix GT 10 Pro boasts an omni-directional sensing engine with 4D vibration technology that allows you to feel every bump and minute detail in the game while the 4D linear motor provides feedback with vibrations from different corners of the phone.

Impressive 108MP Triple Rear Camera Setup

Infinix packs a triple rear camera setup at the back featuring a 108MP primary lens paired with a 2MP depth and 2MP macro shooters. It has a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. The rear camera can records video up to 4K 30 FPS while the front offers 2K 30 FPS.





Other Notable Features

The device houses a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging tech. It uses a Bypass charging system which reduces heat buildup during gaming and the latest PD 3.0 charging standard provides reliable and worry-free charging. It comes with a bunch of connectivity options including 5G, 4G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, a 3.5 headphone jack, NFC, and a USB Type C port for charging and data transfer. The smartphone has an In-display fingerprint sensor and weighs just 187 grams and is 8.1mm thick.

Pricing and Availability

Infinix GT 10 Pro comes in the sole 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage option and retails at $250/ ₹19,999. The GT 10 Pro smartphone pre-orders start on August 3 through Flipkart in India. It comes in two eye-catchy color options- Cyber Black and Mirage Silver.

Stay tuned for our Infinix GT 10 Pro Review coming soon.