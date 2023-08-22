From budget-range smartphone manufacturers to making an impact in the laptop market, Infinix came a long way. Infinix is expanding its slim notebook portfolio with the launch of its new INBook X3 Slim laptop in the Indian markets. The slim notebook brings big upgrades over its predecessor INBook X2 Slim (launched just two months ago in India as well as global markets) in terms of design, processor, battery, and whole much more. Have a look at the detailed specs and price of the InBook X3 Slim laptop.

InBook X3 Slim laptop comes in three variant options.

Intel i3 (8GB RAM + 512GB SSD storage) – costs ₹33,990 (~$409)

Intel i5 (16GB RAM + 512GB SSD storage) – costs ₹39,990 (~$475)

Intel i7 (16GB RAM + 512GB SSD storage) – costs ₹49,990 (~$601)

The InBook X3 laptop comes in Blue, Red, Green, and Grey color options and open sales commence from August 25th via Infinix’s official website and Flipkart in India.

The InBook X3 laptop boasts an ultra-slim premium aluminum metal body with four new eye-catchy color options including Grry, Blue, Green, and Red. Infinix offers an Intel processor to make this machine very capable of handling every task whatever you throw at it. The machine weighs just 1.24 kg and is just 14.8mm thick just like its predecessor which makes it absolutely lightweight and the slimmest laptop. The laptop is best for professionals, college students, and others who are seeking a lightweight form factor with some strongest internals.

The InBook X3 Slim features a 14-inch FHD IPS display with 300 nits of peak brightness and 100% sRGB color gamut support that offers bright, clear, crisp visuals with great viewing angles.

Also see- Framework Chrombeook Edition Laptop review

Under the hood, Infinix offers three processor options to choose from- Intel 12th Gen i3, i5, and i7 paired with Intel’s Iris Xe integrated UHD graphics. It packs up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of NVMe PCIe 3.0 internal SSD storage. The machine houses a 50Wh battery which Infinix claimed to offer 11 hours of battery on web browsing and 10 hours of battery on video playback. To refill a massive battery quickly, the brand offers a 65W PD 3.0 (up from 45W compared to last gen model) USB Type C adapter.

Connectivity options include WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, 2x USB 3.0 ports, 2x USB Type C port, and an SD card slot. You’ll get an HD webcam with dual LED flash for Zoom meetings and video chats. Other highlights of the InBook X3 include Stereo speakers tuned with DTS audio, a 1.0 cooling system, and a 2x microphone.