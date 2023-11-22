Insta360 has expanded its action camera portfolio with the launch of the latest Ace and Ace Pro rugged action cameras. Now, Insta360 also joined the party of best action cams of 2023 along with some of the recently launched by its rivals including GoPro’s Hero 12 and DJI’s Osmi Action 4. Insta360 brings solid upgrades to its new Ace series rugged action camera from a flippable touch screen, 1/1.3-inch sensor tuned by Leica, FlowState Stabilization to AI neural processor, IPX8 water rating, and much more.

The Ace Pro model is co-engineered with the popular camera brand Leica to achieve flagship image quality. Insta360 Ace Pro equipped with a new 1/1.3 inch image sensor paired with a Leica SUMMARIT lens captures stunning, realistic, ultra-clearer, and crisp photos (up to 48MP) and videos (up to 4K/120fps) no matter day or night. The camera can capture recording at up to 4K/60/120fps, and 8K/24fps with extraordinary details. The “Active HDR Video” feature produces highlight and shadow details to the greatest extent and stabilizes the video image while dynamic shooting. The new image sensor supports lossless zoom which means no matter how many times you zoom in, you can still maintain 4k resolution.

Insta360 integrated a dedicated 5nm-based AI chip in the Ace Pro action camera but there’s a catch, this chip doesn’t just do the video or photo enhancing- it can do a lot more than you think. The AI chip based on deep neural network operations enhances complex scene shooting by providing AI noise-reduction computing power and higher-quality image performance. Aside from enhancing images and video, this AI chip can do automatic editing for you which Insta360 introduced as AI highlights assistant. It can automatically identify the best highlights moments in the video in real-time, then you can review the AI edit and you can also delete the clips that you don’t need to save SD card space. When you connect the Ace Pro to the Insta360 app it will automatically transfer all AI-edited highlights to your smartphone. The Insta360 app offers tons of customizations including AI magician special effects, color restoration 2.0, and much more.

The Ace Pro has a 2.4-inch flip touch screen which is flipped up to 180 degrees, showing you real-time shooting scenes. It supports FlowState anti-shake technology and offers a stable video image during shooting complex scenes. The camera has a swappable battery that lasts up to 100 minutes on a single charge and supports fast charging tech that charges the camera up to 80 percent in just 22 minutes.

The Insta360 Ace Pro starts at $449 with a standard bundle including 1x flexible adhesive mount and 1x standard mount. The base Ace model costs $380 with the same accessories. Insta360 also offers optional accessories which you have to purchase separately including a creator kit ($627), GPS-ready kit ($768), Endurance kit ($686), motorcycle kit ($657), and cycling kit ($638).