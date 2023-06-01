iQOO Neo 7 Pro India Launch Timeline tipped

Earlier, the gaming smartphone manufacturer brand iQOO confirmed the iQOO Neo 7 Pro’s availability for the Indian market, though the firm doesn’t reveal any details about the smartphone yet. According to reports, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will launch in the Indian markets later this month. Reliable tipster Abhishek Yadav reveals the phone’s specifications and launch timeframe details. Here’s everything we know so far about the iQOO Neo 7 Pro smartphone.

According to the tipster, iQOO’s upcoming Neo 7 Pro smartphone will launch around June 20 in the Indian markets. Furthermore, he also shares the specs sheet of the iQOO Neo 7 Pro smartphone which is the same specs as the iQOO Neo 8 which was launched in China last month. Maybe, iQOO will likely launch iQOO Neo 7 Pro as a rebranded version of the iQOO Neo 8. Though it is just a leak take it with a pinch of salt, it’s better to wait for the official announcement before you take it into consideration.

The rumored specifications of the iQOO Neo 7 Pro include a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1300 nits of peak brightness, a dual rear camera setup with 50MP primary lens paired with a 2MP depth sensor and 16MP front-facing camera.

The smartphone is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Powering all the units by a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging tech. It will run on Android 13 based on Funtouch OS 13.