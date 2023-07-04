iQOO Neo 7 Pro launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset

Established and known as a popular gaming smartphone manufacturer brand iQOO brings its latest mid-range rockstar- the iQOO Neo 7 Pro to the Indian markets. The Neo 7 Pro comes with noteworthy features at a budget range pricing. iQOO relaunched the same Neo 7 Pro phone as an iQOO Neo 7 Racing edition for iQOO’s global fans. While the smartphone is advertised to offer ultimate gaming performance without any jitter or lags. Have a look at the detailed specs, price, and availability of the iQOO Neo 7 Pro smartphone. 

iQOO Neo 7 Pro is available in two variant options- the 8/128GB costs Rs 34,999 (~$425/€390) while the 12/256GB retails at Rs 37,999 ($465/€425) and comes in Fearless Flame (leather back) and Dark Storm (plastic Back) color options. Open sales begin on July 15 and are now up for pre-orders via iQOO’s official website and Amazon India (only for prime users).

Speaking about hardware, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro draws power from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with a dedicated gaming chip (to boost gaming performance), up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. It features a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary lens with a Samsung GN5 sensor coupled with 8MP ultrawide shooter and 2MP macro unit. It has a 16MP selfie snapper for video chats and selfies, of course. 

It got a great battery number- a 5,000mAH battery is enough to offer a day-long juice on a single charge but it depends on your usage. Although the 120W fast charging tech charges the phone within minutes which is what iQOO claimed 0-50% in just 8 minutes. 

You’ll get a big 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness. The panel is HDR10+ certified means you can enjoy gaming/shows with more vibrant and realistic colors. 

