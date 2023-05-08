Chinese leading gaming smartphone manufacturer brand iQOO is gearing up for the launch of its latest iQOO 8 series smartphones. iQOO Neo 8 series will consist of two smartphones the iQOO Neo 8 and the 8 Pro. The firm also introducing its first-ever iQOO Pad along with Neo 8 series smartphones. Although, the brand hasn’t revealed yet the launch details of the iQOO Neo 8 series and pad.

Chinese tipster Panda is Bald has shared a bunch of promotional posters of the upcoming iQOO Neo 8 series smartphone and iQOO pad. These posters confirmed that the iQOO Neo 8 series and iQOO Pad will debut on May 23 in China.

Furthermore, the iQOO Neo 8 Pro smartphone has also been spotted on the Google devices list with model numbers PD2302 and V2302A means the smartphone might soon launch globally as well.

The rumored specifications of the iQOO Neo 8 Pro include a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED 120Hz display, a 50MP primary camera, and 16MP front snapper. The smartphone will likely be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor and is tipped to offer up to 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

