iQOO unveils its first iQOO Pad tablet

iQOO has launched its first iQOO Pad Android tablet alongside iQOO Neo 8 series in China. The device is said to be a rebranded version of the Vivo Pad launched last month in China. iQOO’s tablet has a bunch of competitors in the market such as OPPO Pad 2, Xiaomi Pad 6, Nubia Pad 3D, and many more. iQOO packs flagship features in the iQOO Pad. Have a look at the detailed specifications and pricing of the iQOO Pad. 

iQOO Pad kicks off at CNY 2,599 (~$368) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, the 12GB + 256GB model costs CNY 3,199 (~$453) and the top end 12GB + 512GB RAM is priced at CNY 3,499 (~$495). The tablet will go on sale starting on May 31 through the iQOO store and other retailers in China. The keyboard and stylus are sold separately. It comes in a sole Interstellar Grey color option. 

iQOO Pad is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB internal storage. It packs a massive 10,000mAH battery with support for 44W fast charging tech, under the hood. iQOO’s all devices run on Origin OS 3 (in China) based on Android 13 out of the box. 

iQOO Pad has an Aluminum body built that weighs 585 grams and is just 6.59mm thick. The Android Tablet sports a 12.1-inch 2.8K LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits of peak brightness, and HDR10 support. It also has a stylus and keyboard support. You’ll get quad speakers and two tweeters for an immersive listening experience. 

For optics, the device has a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary camera paired with a 2MP macro unit. There is an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. 

