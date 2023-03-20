iQOO Z7 series debuts in China

iQOO unveiled the iQOO Z7 series smartphones in China. Successor to the iQOO Z6 series comes with the latest features and notable improvements. The iQOO Z7 series comprised of iQOO Z7, iQOO Z7x, and iQOO Z7i was launched last week in China. Have a look at the detailed specifications and pricing of the iQOO Z7 series.

iQOO Z7 comes in three variant options- the base 8/128GB variant costs RMB1,599 (~$232), the 8/256GB variant retails at RMB 1,799 (~$246) and the higher end 12/256GB model costs RMB 1,999 (~$276) while the iQOO Z7x also comes in three variant options- the 6/128GB and 8/128GB variant is priced at RMB1,299 (~$188) and RMB 1,399 (~$203). The top-end 8/256GB variant retails at RMB 1,499 (~$217).

iQOO offers three color options for the iQOO Z7 Series- Space Black, Atomic Blue, and Infinite Orange colors options.

iQOO Z7 and Z7x both smartphone have 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, and DC Dimming.

Speaking about the design, both smartphones have the same design with a dual rear camera setup integrated at the rear. You get a 64MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP macro lens on the iQOO Z7 smartphone. The smartphone’s main sensor also has OIS support which captures more clear and more accurate shots. The Z7 smartphone features a 16MP selfie camera. And the iQOO Z7x has a 50MP primary sensor joined by 2MP secondary lens at the back and there is an 8MP selfie snapper at the front.

The iQOO Z7 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G processor and the iQOO Z7x is equipped with a snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, under the hood. Both smartphone boots Android 13 based on Origin OS 3.0 out of the box.

The iQOO Z7 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with a whopping 120W fast charging support. iQO claims that the device offers up to 5 hours of battery with just 5 min of charging. And the iQOO Z7x houses a massive 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

