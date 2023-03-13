The gaming-focused smartphone manufacturer company iQOO surprised us with its new iQOO Z7i member on the Z series portfolio. Without any launch event or announcement, the smartphone has gone official in its home country. It’s the first smartphone of iQOO that comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor. Although the smartphone falls under the mid-range category and comes with a decent set of features at an affordable price tag.

Speaking about the price, the iQOO Z7i comes in three variant options- the base 4GB + 128GB costs CNY 949 (~$138), the 6GB + 128GB is priced at CNY 999 (~$145), and 8GB + 128GB retails at CNY 1,099 (~$160). The smartphone comes in two color options- Blue and Black. The device will be up for sale from March 20 in China.

iQOO Z7i sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 88.99 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is equipped with clear eye protection which relieves visual fatigue when using the smartphone.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor based on 7nm architecture paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The iQOO Z7i runs on Android 13 based on Origin Ocean UI out of the box.

In terms of optics, you get a dual rear camera setup on the back with a 13MP primary camera (supports 10x digital zoom) joined by 2MO macro shooter. There’s a 5MP front camera for capturing stunning selfies and video chats.

The smartphone is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery with support of 15W fast charging. The phone supports a bunch of connectivity options including dual 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB type C port for charging and data transfer.

Talking about the MediaTek Diemsnsity 6020 processor, the processor has almost similar specs to the Dimensity 700. It seems that the Dimensity 6020 processor is the rebranded version of the Dimensity 700 chipset. There will be two more members joining the Z7 series- the iQOO Z7 and Z7x. The brand will launch these two smartphones later on March 20 in China.

