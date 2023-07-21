The gaming-focused smartphone manufacturer company iQOO surprised us with its new iQOO Z7i member on the Z series portfolio. Without any launch event or announcement, the smartphone has gone official in its home country. It's the first smartphone of iQOO that comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor. Although the smartphone falls under the mid-range category and comes with a decent set of features at an affordable price tag. Speaking about the price, the iQOO Z7i comes in three variant options- the base 4GB + 128GB costs CNY 949 (~$138), the 6GB + 128GB is priced at CNY 999 (~$145), and 8GB + 128GB retails at CNY 1,099 (~$160). The smartphone comes in two color options- Blue and Black. The device will be up for sale from March 20 in China. iQOO Z7i sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 88.99 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is equipped with clear eye protection which relieves visual fatigue when using the smartphone. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor based on 7nm architecture paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The iQOO Z7i runs on Android 13 based on Origin Ocean UI out of the box. In terms of optics, you get a dual rear camera setup on the back with a 13MP primary camera (supports 10x digital zoom) joined by 2MO macro shooter. There’s a 5MP front camera for capturing stunning selfies and video chats. The smartphone is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery with support of 15W fast charging. The phone supports a bunch of connectivity options including dual 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB type C port for charging and data transfer. Talking about the MediaTek Diemsnsity 6020 processor, the processor has almost similar specs to the Dimensity 700. It seems that the Dimensity 6020 processor is the rebranded version of the Dimensity 700 chipset. There will be two more members joining the Z7 series- the iQOO Z7 and Z7x. The brand will launch these two smartphones later on March 20 in China.

iQOO’s gaming-focused Z series smartphones are quite popular for their performance at an affordable price range. As per leaks, iQOO is launching its latest iQOO Z8 smartphone very soon in China. The Z8 smartphone will be the successor to the iQOO Z7 and the leaked specs show some incremental changes over its predecessor. Let’s delve into the details. 

A reliable tipster digital chat station and Panda is Bald reveals the key specifications of the iQOO’s upcoming Z8 smartphone. According to the tipster, the Z8 smartphone will be a high-performance flagship smartphone with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset at the helm. Furthermore, the device is tipped to feature an LCD panel with a maximum 144Hz refresh rate and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. 

If rumors are to be believed, iQOO Z8 is getting major upgrades in terms of performance, display, bigger battery, and faster charging over its predecessor iQOO Z7. To recall the iQOO Z7 Chinese variant, the Z7 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the smartphone by Snapdragon 782G processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. 

The Z7 boasts a dual rear camera setup with 64MP main camera coupled with a 2MP depth sensor and a 16MP selfie camera. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. In comparison, the iQOO Z7 India variant has a 4,500mAh battery with support for only 44W fast charging tech. 

