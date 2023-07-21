iQOO’s gaming-focused Z series smartphones are quite popular for their performance at an affordable price range. As per leaks, iQOO is launching its latest iQOO Z8 smartphone very soon in China. The Z8 smartphone will be the successor to the iQOO Z7 and the leaked specs show some incremental changes over its predecessor. Let’s delve into the details.

A reliable tipster digital chat station and Panda is Bald reveals the key specifications of the iQOO’s upcoming Z8 smartphone. According to the tipster, the Z8 smartphone will be a high-performance flagship smartphone with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset at the helm. Furthermore, the device is tipped to feature an LCD panel with a maximum 144Hz refresh rate and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

If rumors are to be believed, iQOO Z8 is getting major upgrades in terms of performance, display, bigger battery, and faster charging over its predecessor iQOO Z7. To recall the iQOO Z7 Chinese variant, the Z7 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the smartphone by Snapdragon 782G processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

The Z7 boasts a dual rear camera setup with 64MP main camera coupled with a 2MP depth sensor and a 16MP selfie camera. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. In comparison, the iQOO Z7 India variant has a 4,500mAh battery with support for only 44W fast charging tech.

