The “just swap and mop” tagline becomes more pronounced with the launch of iRobot’s Roomba Combo j5+, i5 vacuum cleaner. The new vacuum cleaner enhances the level of iRobot as a leader in consumer robots.

iRobot’s 2-in-1 expanded lineup satisfies users’ demands

The very fact that people required a robot vacuum and can mop clean with a combination of simple switch of a bin. Customers now have a more options when it comes to iRobot hybrid floor cleaning solution.

The vacuum cleaning industry has been growing for the clamor for cleaning devices keeps increasing. According to Barry Schliesmann, chief product officer of iRobot, the new products allow customers vacuum and mop option that best suits their home and budget.

Roomba Combo j5+ – Smooth cleaning for both wet and dry surfaces

With a simple switch of a bin, users can convert from all-floor vacuum to a hard floor vacuum. The bin installed makes it easy for features such as power-lifting suction and its unique Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes. Action for a mix of floor types, such as carpet and rug, to hard surfaces are also available.

Combo j5+ is good at avoiding tangles with pet hair, while picking up everything from small elements to large rubbishes.

Salient features of Combo j5+

Dirt Detect Technology – Detects dirtier areas, cleaning them more thoroughly

– Detects dirtier areas, cleaning them more thoroughly Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal – Makes it possible for the robot to automatically empty itself. This Clean Base can hold up to two months debris. The user can make use of disposable bags without having unpleasant dust spill into the air

For effective cleaning, there are tools available such as Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes, Power-Lifting Suction, Edge-Sweeping Brush, and mopping pad.

Combo i5+ – Thorough cleaning for smaller spaces

Roomba Combo i5+ is a new robot specially designed for all floor types. It works pretty much like the Roomba Combo j5+ but is ideal for smaller homes with hard surfaces.

Cleaning works can get started with the launch of the iRobot Home app with a simple voice command. The device must be paired with a voice assistant device to enable voice controls. Its features are generally the same with that of the j5+, except for Roomba Combo i5+ is prevalent for use in smaller homes.

Where to get iRobots vacuum cleaners

Both vacuum cleaners are available at iRobot’s website soon. The pre-sale period starts on September 3 for retailers throughout North America. Roomba Combo j5+ price is $799, while Roomba Combo i5+ price is $549.