Jabra on Thursday announced its latest pair of earbuds in the form of the Elite 5. Priced $150, they fall somewhere in the middle of the brand’s lineup and feature quite a nice suite of features.

The Jabra Elite 5 offer up to seven hours of continuous playback with active noise cancellation (ANC) enabled. The carrying case, which allows for wireless charging, is good for another 21 hours of playback.

The earbuds are IP55 rated against water and dust so they’ll be good for workouts, runs, and active lifestyles. There are six microphones with wind noise protection meaning music and phone calls will sound crystal clear.

The Elite 5 have Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa smarts for hands-free assistance; Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair make it simple to connect them to your devices. Speaking of which, the earbuds support Bluetooth Multipoint, allowing for connecting to two devices at once.

Other standout features in the Elite 5 include SBC, AAC and Qualcomm aptX Audio support, 6mm speakers, customizable EQ, and Spotify Tap Playback.

The Elite 5 are available from Jabra and select retailers for $150.