Jackery powers up Explorer 1000 and Explorer 300

Jackery, a key player in the space of portable power solutions, has offered up two more models as part of its outdoor charging products. Set to go on sale in March, the Explorer 1000 is its biggest and most powerful one yet. Meanwhile, the Explorer 300 helps fill out the middle of the pack.

Jackery’s Explorer Series is family portable power supplies with AC outlets, DC outlets, and USB ports. Its products provide reliable power for gadgets, electronics, and even small appliances. They’re the sort of thing you might take with you on a camping trip or a an afternoon tailgate.

READ: Jackery Explorer 500 review

Here’s a glimpse at what each of the Jackery Explorer models have for consumers later this spring.

Jackery Explorer 1000

1000Wh battery capacity charges and re-charges devices, with 1000W rated power and 2000W surge power

3 AC output ports

2 USB-C output ports

2 USB-A output ports

1 car output port

Recharges three ways: AC Wall Outlet, 12V car outlet, solar panels

Weight – 22 lbs

2-Year Warranty

The Jackery Explorer 300

293Wh battery capacity charges and re-charges devices, with 300W rated power and 600W surge power

2 AC output ports

1 USB-C output port

2 USB-A output ports

1 car output port

Recharges three ways: AC Wall Outlet, 12V car outlet or solar panels

Weight – 6.6 lbs

2-Year Warranty

Availability

The Jackery Explorer 1000 starts shipping in March with a $1,000 price tag while the Explorer 300 follows up in April with $350 sticker.