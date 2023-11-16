Jackery, a leader in sustainable portable power solutions, has been honored with the prestigious TIME Best Inventions of 2023 award and the SEAL Sustainability Awards, signifying the company’s innovative strides in sustainable development. This dual recognition marks a significant achievement in the company’s journey towards creating a positive environmental impact.

Holiday Season Promotions

As the holiday season approaches, Jackery is excited to announce a series of promotional offerings. These promotions align with the increasing consumer demand for high-quality and innovative portable power solutions, making them a perfect addition to any holiday gift guide. Jackery’s products are designed not just to meet the power needs of their users but to enhance daily life through cutting-edge technology and reliability.

United States Sales

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Plus (Explorer 1000 Plus + SolarSaga 100W2): Available from November 3 to November 27. This bundle is priced at 30% off ($1189, down from $1699) and can be purchased on Amazon or the Official Jackery Website.

Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus Kit (4kWh) (Explorer 2000 Plus + 2000Plus Battery Pack): This kit is available during the same period with a 21% discount, priced at $2999 (original price $3799), and comes with a free gift – Jackery Explorer 240 worth $219. Available on Amazon and the Official Website.

Germany and UK Promotions

Germany: The E1500 Pro and E1000 are available at significant discounts, with the E1500 Pro at 38% off (€999, down from €1,599) and the E1000 at 60% off (€499, down from €1,249). These offers are valid from November 6-28 and November 10-30, respectively. Details can be found on the German Official Website and Amazon.

United Kingdom: The E1500 Pro and E1000 are available from November 6-16 and November 10-30, respectively. The E1500 Pro is priced at 33% off (£999, down from £1,499), and the E1000 at 50% off (£524, down from £1,049). For more information, visit the UK Official Website and Amazon.