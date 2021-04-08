Lenovo’s newest gaming phone the Legion Phone Duel 2, has been formally announced and it’s an outright monster. And if we’re being honest, its name is fairly fitting, too. Why? Because there’s a handful of things that come in twos.

The Duel 2 comes with two USB Type-C ports, two 2,750mAh batteries (total 5,500mAh), and two fans for cooling the phone down. Technically, there are also a pair of front-facing speakers with a dual amplifier, and a pair of cameras on the back.

The Duel 2 features a 6.92-inch 2,460 x 1080 pixel OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate which is massive and should be quite attractive to mobile gamers.

Running an Android 11-based ZUI 12.5 software, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and comes with up to 18GB LPDDR5 RAM. In terms of storage, it has 256GB and 512GB UFS3.1 capacities.

When holding the phone in landscape mode the Duel 2’s 44-megapixel selfie camera can pop up and be used for video chat or live streaming. Around back is a 64-megapixel main camera and 16-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The handset features a rather distinct design with a prominent camera bump on the back. It’s also here where Lenovo places an intake fan and hidden exhaust fan.

The Dual’s two USB-C ports (side and bottom) can be used for 90W fast charging, should you purchase an optional adapter. Lenovo advises they can simultaneously charge the phone’s two separate batteries in 30 minutes. A full charge should provide you with “up to 8 hours of intermittent gameplay.”

The Legion Duel 2 comes with 5G support for both sub-6GHz and mmWave spectrum, which is key when you’re worried about lag, right? The phone also features four shoulder buttons enabled through haptic feedback, ultrasonic sensors on the sides, two capacitive touch points on the rear, and two force touch points in the display.

The Duel 2 comes in either “Titanium White” or “Ultimate Black” and will available in China later this month, followed by Europe in May. The European model will be priced €999 (~$1,186 USD) and include 16GB RAM, 512GB of storage, come with a charging dock; A €799 (~$948 USD) will be offered with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. As of today there are no plans to bring it to the United States.