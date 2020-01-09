Lenovo serves up a pair of Chromebook experiences at CES

One is a 2-in-1 device while the other is a tablet

By
AndroidGuys
-

Lenovo this week announced a pair of Chromebook-based devices as part of its CES lineup. The IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook is 2-in-1 with stylus support while the IdeaPad Duet Chromebook is more of a tablet-like device. Both are expected in the second quarter of this year (Q2 2020).

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook

We begin with the 2-in-1 design and more conventional Chromebook experience. Weighing in just under three pounds, this laptop sports a 13.3-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen and an integrated stylus.

Power comes from a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor with 4GB DDR memory and storage options include 32GB/64GB eMMC or 128GB SSD. Battery is rated up to 10 hours per charge.

Other noteworthy details include a water-resistant backlit keyboard, microSD, a pair of stereo speakers, two USB Type-C ports, a USB A port, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook arrives in June with a $360 starting price.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook

While its name signals a 2-in-1 experience, this one is actually a tablet with a detachable keyboard and kickstand case. It’s bundled with the tablet, of course, so call it what you will.

The 10.1-inch tablet has a 1,920 x 1,200 pixel resolution and a peak brightness of 440 nits. A Mediatek Helio P60T processor is bolstered by 4GB RAM with storage up to 128GB. A microSD expansion card slot allows for additional media.

Whereas it’s not an overly powerful experience, it does have stylus compatibility and — count ’em — eight years of Chrome OS updates. The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook goes on sale in May with a $280 starting price.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes. Revenue generated from any potential purchases is used to fund AndroidGuys. Read our policy.
