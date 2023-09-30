There are lots of leaks and rumors circulating about Lenovo’s upcoming Tab M11 tablet. As per leaks, Lenovo is gearing up for the launch of its new Tab M11 budget range tablet which will be the successor to the Lenovo Tab M10 2022 that was launched last year. However, there is no confirmation from the brand itself on the upcoming Tab M series tablet but a reliable Tech media Outlet Windows Report has leaked full specifications and a few renders of the Lenovo’s new tablet which will be called the Lenovo Tab M11.

According to the Windows report, the upcoming Lenovo Tab M11 will feature MediaTek’s entry-level Helio G88 chipset with six Cortex-A55 and 2x ARM Cortex A75 CPU cores. It will pack up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable via micro SD card. We don’t know whether it is true or not but if rumors are to be believed, Lenovo will be offering security patch updates until 2028 while the major software updates will be limited for 2 years (up to Android 15).

As for the screen, the tablet reportedly has a large 10.95-inch 1920 x 1200p resolution LCD panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, up to 400 nits of peak brightness, and 72% NTSC color space coverage. Moreover, the tablet will get stylus support as well though the leaks haven’t revealed if it supports a keyboard or not. Reportedly, It will feature a massive 7,040mAh battery.

Furthermore, leaked renders suggest that the brand revamped the design of the new upcoming Tab M11 which looks quite catchy and premium. The launch details and pricing are still under wraps. Hope so, we get to know in the coming weeks but there is no official word from Lenovo on the upcoming new M series tablet.