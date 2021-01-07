Lenovo Tab P11 is an amazing tablet at an ultra-low price

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro launched back in August. Now, the company has brought out a more budget offering, the Tab P11 with an 11-inch 2K display. Here’s what you need to know about the new tablet.

Specifications

The Lenovo Tab P11 features:

A Snapdragon 662 processor

4/6GB of RAM

64/128GB of storage

A 7,500mAh battery

Wi-Fi 6

4G LTE

Other Details

The Tab P11 features quad Dolby Atmos speakers, is Netflix Certified, and has an integrated Eye Care mode technology to reduce blue light exposure. In addition, the tablet runs Android 10 and Google Kid’s Space

Accessories

There are a few accessories available for the Tab P11, including the Keyboard Pack, the Precision Pen 2, and the Smart Charging Station 2, as well as a protective Folio Case.

The Lenovo Tab P11 will be available this month starting at $229.99, with some of the accessories already being available.