In the world of premium bags and accessories, Aer stands out as a brand that combines functionality, style, and durability like no other. With a commitment to crafting products that seamlessly fit into your daily life, Aer introduces a range of bags designed to meet the needs of modern urban dwellers. From gym totes to professional briefcases, Aer offers an array of solutions that cater to your diverse lifestyle demands. Let’s explore a few of its standout offerings, each catering to a specific lifestyle and need.

Aer Gym Tote: Where Style Meets Functionality

The Aer Gym Tote is a fusion of form and function, making it the ideal companion for fitness enthusiasts and busy professionals alike. Crafted with a focus on durability, it can withstand the rigors of daily life, from the gym to the office and beyond.

Its spacious interior offers ample room for gym gear, work essentials, or weekend necessities. The standout benefit of this tote is its versatility; it effortlessly transitions from a gym bag to a stylish carryall for your everyday needs.

Front-load pocket for clothes or accessories

Ventilated shoe compartment (fits up to men’s size 12 running shoes)

Padded laptop pocket (fits up to 13″ laptop)

Quick-access back pocket for small valuables

Interior water bottle pocket

Luggage handle pass through

Multiple interior pockets for accessories

With thoughtfully designed compartments for shoes, water bottles, and a padded laptop pocket, it keeps you organized and prepared. The Aer Gym Tote is perfect for individuals who value both style and functionality in their daily carry. $110

Aer Gym Duffel 3: Your Ultimate Workout Companion

Designed for those who take their fitness seriously, the Aer Gym Duffel 3 is the ultimate workout companion. Its rugged yet sleek design not only looks good but is also built to last.

With dedicated compartments for your gym shoes, water bottles, and workout gear, it keeps everything organized and accessible. The standout feature of this duffel is its expandability, providing extra space when needed.

Interior liner treated with antimicrobial coating to control bacterial odors and growth

Ventilated main compartment for spacious storage

Ventilated shoe compartment with stowaway design (fits up to men’s size 13 shoes)

Padded laptop (up to 16″) pocket with soft lining

Quick-access back pocket for small valuables

Interior pockets for your everyday essentials

Padded, adjustable shoulder strap and carry handles for versatile carrying

Crafted from durable materials, it can handle the demands of intense workouts and outdoor adventures. The Aer Gym Duffel 3 is tailored for fitness enthusiasts who seek a reliable, spacious, and versatile gym bag that can keep up with their active lifestyle. $169

Aer Go Tote 2: On-the-Go Efficiency

For those who are always on the move, the Aer Go Tote 2 is designed with efficiency in mind. Its minimalist yet stylish design makes it a perfect companion for daily commutes, business meetings, or quick getaways.

The interior boasts organized pockets for your essentials, including a padded compartment for your laptop. The standout selling point of this tote is its lightweight and compact profile, making it easy to carry while keeping your essentials well-protected.

Designed to pack flat inside luggage or carry-on backpacks

Main compartment for spacious storage

Laptop pocket fits up to 16″ laptop

Esy-access front pocket with magnetic fastener

Quick-access back pocket for small items

Exterior water bottle pockets

Luggage handle pass-through

The Aer Go Tote 2 is tailored for urban professionals and frequent travelers who require a sleek and practical tote to streamline their daily routines. $89

Aer Pro Kit

The Aer Pro Kit is the ultimate standing tech organizer, designed to elevate your workspace and keep your desk essentials in perfect order. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this organizer offers a structured yet flexible design that accommodates all your tech gear, ensuring that everything is neatly arranged and easily accessible, no matter where you work.

The Pro Kit boasts an exterior made from eco-conscious recycled nylon. This not only provides exceptional durability but also aligns with sustainable practices, making it an excellent choice for environmentally conscious individuals.

Soft woven recycled nylon lining for a premium look and feel

Stands upright when full

Mesh and zippered pockets for smart organization

Back compartment for bulky or larger accessories

Pen/stylus loop

Quick-grab webbing loop for carrying or hanging

The interior features a soft, premium-quality woven recycled nylon lining. This lining not only enhances the overall look and feel of the organizer but also aligns with responsible sourcing practices.

The Pro Kit is designed to stand upright even when fully loaded. This feature ensures that your tech essentials are always within reach and organized, saving you valuable time searching for items. $55

Aer Pro Brief

The Aer Pro Brief is the epitome of a smart and sustainable tech shoulder bag designed to cater to your professional lifestyle. This versatile bag seamlessly accommodates your laptop and essential work items while maintaining a sleek and sophisticated appearance suitable for both the office and your daily commute.

The interior features a soft and premium-quality woven recycled nylon lining, not only enhancing the bag’s overall aesthetic but also reflecting responsible sourcing practices.

The Pro Brief features a generously padded laptop pocket with a soft lining to ensure your laptop (up to 16″) remains secure and cushioned during transit.

Soft woven recycled nylon lining for a premium look and feel

Padded and suspended laptop (up to 16″)pocket with soft lining

Smart organization for your everyday essentials

Removable padded shoulder strap

Side pocket for umbrellas or small bottles

Secure back pocket for your wallet or phone

Slip pocket fits notebooks or tablets

With dedicated pockets for your daily essentials, such as notebooks, tablets, wallets, and phones, the Pro Brief keeps you organized and ready for any professional scenario.

The water-resistant main zipper adds an extra layer of protection for your valuable tech and documents during unpredictable weather conditions. $139

Conclusion

In a world where versatility, durability, and style are paramount, Aer excels in providing solutions that seamlessly integrate into your lifestyle. From gym-goers to urban professionals, Aer’s range of bags and accessories caters to diverse needs, ensuring that you can carry what you need, wherever you go. Upgrade your everyday carry with Aer and experience the perfect blend of style and functionality.