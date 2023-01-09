If you’re like me, you like a clean house, but you don’t like cleaning it. That’s why I’m always on the lookout for the most efficient and quickest way to clean, like the winner of the CES 2023 Innovation Award from LG. The new CordZero A9 Kompressor with Steam Power Mop is an all-in-one floor cleaner.

It’s LG’s first-ever cordless stick vacuum to include a steam mopping function, allowing you to clear the floor of all debris with the vacuum and then polish it clean. The most noteworthy feature of the CordZero A9 Kompressor with Steam Power Mop, is obviously, the steam mopping function.

The detachable mopping pads are kept at a temperature of 140 degrees Fahrenheit, which helps clean up even the toughest of stains without the use of detergents. For instance, it would be more effective at removing hardened chocolate than a traditional wet mop.

Another fantastic benefit of the steam mop is the natural disinfectant properties heat has on surfaces. This is an all-natural way to kill bacteria on your floors without the use of harsh chemicals.

LG has also come up with some smart ways to prevent overheating or water leaking everywhere. The nozzle on the Steam Power Mop uses two sensors to prevent the steam generator from overheating. Additionally, the water supply system uses sensors that will ensure the mopping pad stays wet unless it is lifted off of the floor or is held stationary for 20 seconds, the mop pad will also stop rotating after a minute of inactivity.

The All-in-One Tower is LG’s docking station that comes with the CordZero A9 Kompressor with Steam Mop. It is capable of fast charging the stick vacuum, automatically emptying the dustbin, includes a replaceable dust bag, and has a display that shows real-time status updates.

There’s no word on price or availability yet, but keep an eye on LG’s site for any updates.