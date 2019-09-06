LG trots out G8X and refreshed Dual Screen at IFA

Pricing and exact timing for both is expected in the coming weeks

Not to be outdone by other phone makers, LG has announced a new phone at IFA, the G8X ThinQ. With it, LG is also showing off a revised approach to the Dual Screen.

G8X ThinQ

The LG G8X arrives in the fourth quarter and is among the more powerful phones to arrive in 2019. It runs Android 9 Pie and features a generous 6.4-inch display with a 2,340 x 1,080 pixel resolution.

Internally, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB RAM. Storage capacity is pegged at 128GB with a microSD expansion card slot that allows for up to 2TB of external media.

The G8X is IP68 water and dust resistant and offers MIL-STD 810G compliance, meaning it can go anywhere you’d go and handle things better.

For rear cameras, the G8X has two, a 12-megapixel standard and 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The front-facing camera is a 32-megapixel sensor; however, LG says it’ll default to 8-megapixels for capturing.

LG has focused on new software modes such as AI Action Shot which can boost the shutter speed up to 1/480s when detecting fast-moving subjects. Stabilization on video recording has been improved and you can also now switch between back and front cameras while recording.

For what it’s worth, there’s also a new ASMR mode that makes the microphones three times more sensitive.

Tying things up, the LG G8X includes a 4,000mAh battery, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, in-display fingerprint scanner, and USB Type-C.

Dual Screen

For the new version of the Dual Screen, LG turned to consumers for feedback, implementing various improvements including the additional 2.1-inch Cover Display. This external display lets users view the time, date, battery levels, notifications, and other information without opening the Dual Screen.

The first Dual Screen offered users two different viewing angles, but new Dual Screen adopts a new 360 Freestop Hinge which lets is work much like any convertible laptop.

LG’s apps can take advantage of both screens at the same time, adding functionality to things like email composition and camera capturing. Indeed, the Dual Screen features the same 6.4-inch display and resolution as the G8X ThinQ.

Availability

The LG G8XT hinQ and the upgraded LG Dual Screen will be available in key markets in the fourth quarter. Pricing, carrier availability, and exact timing will be announced in the coming weeks.