The world’s biggest Tech event, the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2024 is just around the corner. Ahead of the CES 2024, South Korean tech giant LG has introduced a refresh of its premium high-productivity-focused LG Gram laptop lineup. LG added new Pro models to the LG Gram 2024 lineup including 2-in-1 models powered with Intel’s high-end chipsets under the hood.

The firm also refreshed the LG Gram 17, 16, 15, and 14 models along with the latest 2024 Gram lineup. The main standout feature is all the latest 2024 models come with the latest AI-enabled functions thanks to Intel’s core Ultra chipsets. LG packs the latest high-end specifications with exceptionally slim and durable designs.

The new additions LG Gram Pro and LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 to the Gram 2024 lineup boast an incredibly slim and ultralight weight design, weighing just 1300 grams and just 12.4mm thick which makes it ideal for travelling without even worrying about its weight. There are three models in the LG Gram 2024 lineup and all come with the LG Gram Link app that simplifies tasks like screen mirroring and file transferring across iOS and Android devices.

The LG Gram Pro 2024 flaunts a 16-inch stunning OLED WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800 resolution) panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of peak brightness that offers immersive picture quality with superb color and contrast. There is also a 17-inch panel option available if you want something bigger but you won’t get the OLED display here. The LG Gram Pro 2024 lineup is powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 / Corer Ultra 7 CPUs paired with a dedicated NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU, up to 32GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB NVMe Gen 4 SSD storage.

On the other hand, the LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 model comes with a single 16-inch Panel option featuring the same 120Hz refresh rate and the Intel Core Ultra 7/ Core Ultra 5 processors, though there is an LCD option available here if you don’t prefer the OLED one. As for connectivity, LG packs plenty of ports including a USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI, and Thunderbolt 4.

The rest of the LG Gram lineup including the new LG Gram 17, 16, 15, and 1 model are pretty much the same as their predecessors in terms of design but as for hardware, LG packs an Intel Core Ultra 7 \ Ultra Core 5 processor coupled with integrated Intel Arc graphics, up to 32GB of dual channel RAM, and up to 2TB NVMe Gen 4 SSD storage. It comes in their respective number sizes, featuring an LCD panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. However, the 17-inch and 16-inch panels have 2560 x 1600 resolution, and the 15-inch and 14-inch models have 1920×1200 resolution panels.

LG will announce the price and availability of the Latest LG Gram 2024 lineup at a later date.