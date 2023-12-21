LG isn’t waiting until January’s annual CES event to reveal its latest gaming monitors. Indeed, LG Electronics just announced the release of its newest lineup of UltraGear OLED gaming monitors, designed to revolutionize the gaming experience.

The new lineup includes the highly anticipated 32-inch 4K gaming monitor (32GS95UE), which boasts a 240Hz refresh rate, an ultra-fast 0.03ms Gray-to-Gray (GtG) response time, and LG’s Dual-Hz feature and Pixel Sound technology.

The company is also introducing stellar 39- and 34-inch models with ultra-wide curved screens: the 39GS95QE and the CES 2024 Innovation Award-winning 34GS95QE.

Dual-Hz Feature for Ultimate Flexibility

The groundbreaking 32GS95UE is the first UltraGear monitor equipped with the new Dual-Hz feature, allowing users to switch between 4K at 240Hz and Full-HD at 480Hz with one simple click. This time-saving innovation lets users instantly apply the optimal combination of screen resolution and refresh rate for the genre of game they’re playing, providing the ultimate flexibility for gamers.

Impressive Visuals and Audio

In addition to the Dual-Hz feature, the 32-inch UltraGear OLED possesses an impressive 0.03ms (GtG) response time that helps eliminate motion blur, boost clarity, and deliver dynamic gameplay. This, combined with the exceptional color and contrast that LG’s self-lit OLED technology is known for, takes the visual experience to a whole new level.

The monitor also creates an exhilarating, three-dimensional soundscape with Pixel Sound technology and an integrated front-facing sound system featuring two woofers and support for DTS Virtual:X.

Innovative Design for Enhanced Immersion

The CES 2024 Innovation Award-winning 34-inch 34GS95QE and its larger sibling, the 39-inch 39GS95QE, expand the gaming experience with their 800R-curved, 21:9 aspect ratio UltraWide Quad-HD resolution OLED displays.

These panoramic monitors also feature LG’s Anti-Glare & Low Reflection Coating, a 4-side borderless design, 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms (GtG) response time, elevating user immersion and adding a new dimension to gaming and content viewing.

LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor (32GS95UE)

Display Type: OLED (Anti-glare low reflection (AGLR))

OLED (Anti-glare low reflection (AGLR)) Screen Size: 32-inch

32-inch Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160 Color Gamut: DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5% Contrast Ratio (Typ.): 1,500,000:1

1,500,000:1 Refresh Rate (Max.): 240Hz

240Hz Response Time: 0.03ms GtG

0.03ms GtG Curvature: None

None HDR: VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 Adaptive Sync: G-SYNC Compatible

G-SYNC Compatible Connectivity: HDMI 2.1 x2, DisplayPort 1.4 x1, 4-pole headphone out (DTS Headphone:X)

HDMI 2.1 x2, DisplayPort 1.4 x1, 4-pole headphone out (DTS Headphone:X) Speaker: Yes (Pixel Sound Technology + Woofer)

Yes (Pixel Sound Technology + Woofer) Stand: Tilt, Height, Swivel

LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor (39GS95QE)

Display Type: OLED (AGLR)

OLED (AGLR) Screen Size: 39-inch

39-inch Aspect Ratio: 21:9

21:9 Resolution: 3,440 x 1,440

3,440 x 1,440 Color Gamut: DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5% Contrast Ratio (Typ.): 1,500,000:1

1,500,000:1 Refresh Rate (Max.): 240Hz

240Hz Response Time: 0.03ms GtG

0.03ms GtG Curvature: 800R

800R HDR: VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 Adaptive Sync: FreeSync Premium Pro

FreeSync Premium Pro Connectivity: HDMI 2.1 x2, DisplayPort 1.4 x1

HDMI 2.1 x2, DisplayPort 1.4 x1 Speaker: No

No Stand: Tilt, Height, Swivel

LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor (34GS95QE)

Display Type: OLED (AGLR)

OLED (AGLR) Screen Size: 34-inch

34-inch Aspect Ratio: 21:9

21:9 Resolution: 3,440 x 1,440

3,440 x 1,440 Color Gamut: DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5% Contrast Ratio (Typ.): 1,500,000:1

1,500,000:1 Refresh Rate (Max.): 240Hz

240Hz Response Time: 0.03ms GtG

0.03ms GtG Curvature: 800R

800R HDR: VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 Adaptive Sync: FreeSync Premium Pro

FreeSync Premium Pro Connectivity: HDMI 2.1 x2, DisplayPort 1.4 x1

HDMI 2.1 x2, DisplayPort 1.4 x1 Speaker: No

No Stand: Tilt, Height, Swivel

LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor (45GS95QE)

Display Type: OLED (AGLR)

OLED (AGLR) Screen Size: 44.5-inch

44.5-inch Aspect Ratio: 21:9

21:9 Resolution: 3,440 x 1,440

3,440 x 1,440 Color Gamut: DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5% Contrast Ratio (Typ.): 1,500,000:1

1,500,000:1 Refresh Rate (Max.): 240Hz

240Hz Response Time: 0.03ms GtG

0.03ms GtG Curvature: 800R

800R HDR: VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 Adaptive Sync: G-SYNC Compatible

G-SYNC Compatible Connectivity: HDMI 2.1 x2, DisplayPort 1.4 x1, USB-C 65W

HDMI 2.1 x2, DisplayPort 1.4 x1, USB-C 65W Speaker: No

No Stand: Tilt, Height, Swivel

LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor (45GS96QB)

Display Type: OLED (AGLR)

OLED (AGLR) Screen Size: 44.5-inch

44.5-inch Aspect Ratio: 21:9

21:9 Resolution: 3,440 x 1,440

3,440 x 1,440 Color Gamut: DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5% Contrast Ratio (Typ.): 1,500,000:1

1,500,000:1 Refresh Rate (Max.): 240Hz

240Hz Response Time: 0.03ms GtG

0.03ms GtG Curvature: 800R

800R HDR: VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 Adaptive Sync: FreeSync Premium Pro

FreeSync Premium Pro Connectivity: HDMI 2.1 x2, DisplayPort 1.4 x1, 4-pole headphone out (DTS Headphone:X)

HDMI 2.1 x2, DisplayPort 1.4 x1, 4-pole headphone out (DTS Headphone:X) Speaker: Yes

Yes Stand: Tilt, Height, Swivel

LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor (27GS95QE)

Display Type: OLED (AGLR)

OLED (AGLR) Screen Size: 26.5-inch

26.5-inch Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 2,560 x 1,440

2,560 x 1,440 Color Gamut: DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5% Contrast Ratio (Typ.): 1,500,000:1

1,500,000:1 Refresh Rate (Max.): 240Hz

240Hz Response Time: 0.03ms GtG

0.03ms GtG Curvature: None

None HDR: VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 Adaptive Sync: FreeSync Premium Pro

FreeSync Premium Pro Connectivity: HDMI 2.1 x2, DisplayPort 1.4 x1

HDMI 2.1 x2, DisplayPort 1.4 x1 Speaker: No

No Stand: Tilt, Height, Swivel, Pivot

Meeting Diverse Demands

Along with the new 32-incher, and the 34- and 39-inch curved models, LG’s 2024 UltraGear OLED gaming monitor lineup welcomes two 45-inch monitors and a 27-inch monitor. These upgraded versions of the highly acclaimed monitors further enhance the UltraGear family, delivering the exceptional gaming experience that LG’s premium gaming monitor brand is known for.

LG’s UltraGear OLED gaming monitors are set to take the gaming experience to a whole new level. Pricing and availability announcements should be coming before too long.