Mega tech giant, LG Electronics USA has announced launch of its new StandbyMe Go TV. This is a portable screen TV, with versatile and unique all-in-one entertainment option. According to the manufacturing team at LG, it is the ideal travel companion for on-the-go entertainment.

LG’s StandbyMe Go design & uses

StandbyMe Go comes with 27-inch LED touchscreen attached to a stand within a sleek case. It can be titled, rotated, raised, and lowered while in landscape and portrait orientations. Yet the owner could also use the TV in table mode if he or she wants.

The product has a built-in 20-watt speaker, which adapts to the screen’s orientation, and provides great surround sound through Dolby Vision video technology.

This TV is LG’s latest innovative display and entertainment center that allows users to enjoy quality entertainment wherever they go without forfeiting convenience or value.

Key Features of LG StandbyMe Go

StandbyMe Go TV is designed with convenience in mind. It is portable; the case features compartments that holds accessories, and a built-in battery. It can easily be transported with a handle that makes it easy to carry while the user is moving to and fro. The user can have about three hours of usage or viewing time between charges. That means they can basically enjoy movies, games, and music as they move from one place to another.

According to the Head of HE Product Marketing, David Park, content viewing is no longer confined to the living room or even in the home. The issue of having to sacrifice screen size in favor of portability is now past, he says. Customers can enjoy LG’s StandbyMe Go full-scale viewing experience when traveling. Even those with responsibilities such as remote working will find the TV beneficial.

Availability and price

LG’s StandbyMe Go is priced at $999.99. it will be available towards the end of August exclusively at LG’s website. For those who love to have bonus benefits now, they can preorder now as this includes a special preorder offer of a free LG XBOOM 360 Bluetooth Speaker to receive $249.99 additional savings off the pre-tax sale price.