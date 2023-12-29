LG Electronics is set to show off its lineup of ‘LG MyView’ smart monitors at CES 2024, offering users an impressive combination of image quality, entertainment access, and productivity apps with webOS software.

The new monitors are designed to provide a personalized user experience, delivering a seamless blend of work and play without the need to connect to a PC.

Impressive Image Quality

The new LG MyView smart monitors feature LG IPS 4K displays, setting a new standard for picture quality in the smart monitor category. The 31.5-inch, 4K (3,840 x 2,160) IPS panels deliver stunning visuals, while the slim form factor and virtually borderless design enhance the viewing experience and save space.

The CES Innovation Award-winning 32SR85U, along with the 32SR83U and 32SR70U models, offer a range of user-friendly features and connectivity options, making them a standout choice for both work and entertainment.

Access to Entertainment and Productivity Apps via webOS

Thanks to webOS, LG MyView smart monitors offer an intuitive interface, a tailored user experience, and a world of apps to choose from. Users can stream movies, series, and sports, listen to music, and work remotely without the need to connect to a PC.

The monitors also support remote work and home entertainment, offering access to a vast and growing catalog of popular streaming services, productivity programs like Microsoft 365 and Google Calendar, and compatibility with AirPlay 2 and Miracast for wireless screen mirroring.

Sleek Design and Connectivity Options

The LG MyView smart monitors come in a variety of colors, including essence white, mild beige, cotton pink, and cotton green, catering to different tastes and preferences.

Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth offer seamless connection to the Internet and compatible peripherals, while the 32SR85U can be paired with a detachable Full-HD (1,920 x 1,080) webcam, ideal for video conferencing and interactive applications.

With excellent picture quality, webOS, wireless connectivity, and a sleek design, LG MyView smart monitors are set to provide users with an elevated user experience, whether that’s for watching, working, or working out.