LG is expanding its TV portfolio by launching the newest 2024 QNED and QNED Mini LED TVs lineup. LG promises to offer a wider range of sizes than ever with its 2024 QNED lineup. The South Korean tech giant is offering a massive 98-inch panel option in the QNED lineup along with the 43”, 50’’, 55’’, 65’’, 75’’, and 86-inch sizes and all come with a 29mm super-slim profile.

For internals, LG has topped the latest 2024 QNED lineup with an α8 AI processor under the hood. LG claims that the newest chipset brings a 2.3-fold enhancement in graphic performance, 1.6x times faster processing speed, and a 1.3-fold increase in AI performance over its predecessor processor.

LG packed tons of AI features in the 2024 QNED lineup, there is a feature that LG called AI Picture Pro that promises to offer the ultimate picture quality based on deep learning. The AI Picture Pro feature adeptly distinguishes objects, backgrounds, and even faces within a scene and enhances the overall texture, refined visual representation, and fine details of content running on TV with unparalleled realism.

Just like AI Picture Pro, LG added AIU Sound Pro which captivates viewers with the virtual 9.1.2 excellent sound experience directly from the TV’s in-built speakers. As for picture quality, the 2024 QNED lineup boasts the company’s latest Quantum Dot and NonoCell Technologies that deliver a crisp and vivid picture quality with hyper-realistic viewing and enhanced color production. The LG’s local dimming technology feature balances the vivid contrast and exceptional brightness.

LG’s QNED 2024 lineup runs on the latest WebOS version out of the box and LG Promises to offer 5 years of WebOS updates under the new WebOS program for the QNED series TVs.

It features a Dynamic Tone mapping Pro feature that splits the picture into blocks and analyzes each in real-time to detect the brightest and darkest areas of the picture and the HDR optimization delivers three-dimensional image quality.

LG will also be showcasing all the latest 2024 QNED TV portfolio at CES 2024 from 9 to 12 January. So you have the opportunity to explore the LG’s most recent innovations. LG will reveal the prices and availability of the 2024 QNED lineup at a later date.