LG V60 ThinQ 5G debuts with dual-screen capabilities

It’s late February which normally means we’d be getting Mobile World Congress, but with the ongoing threat of Covid-19/Coronavirus, the annual event was shelved for 2020. But that’s not enough to keep phone makers from introducing new devices.
LG on Wednesday introduced its latest handset, the flagship-worthy V60 ThinQ 5G. Touting all of the hallmarks of a high-end experience, it’s a successor to last year’s V50 ThinQ. And as the name implies, it supports 5G connectivity.
The LG V60 packs a massive 6.8-inch P-OLED display at 2,460 x 1,080 pixel resolution; an optional accessory, the LG Dual Screen, can be attached to feature an identical screen with a 360-degree hinge.
Inside, the LG V60 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, backed by 8GB RAM, and a generous 5,000mAh battery.
The phone has a primary 64-megapixel f/1.8 camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide (117-degree) camera, and a time-of-flight depth sensor. Around front is a 10-megapixel f/1.9 camera.
For the first time ever on an LG device, LG V60 ThinQ 5G supports 8K video recording for capturing videos in stunning 8K quality and jaw-dropping detail.
As we often see in other phones in the V series, LG V60 ThinQ has a 3.5mm headphone port, a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, and LG’s “3D Sound Engine” audio enhancement technology.
In a related note, LG’s “voice bokeh” feature puts the audio “focus” on the person speaking and not on background or environmental noise. Surely, this is done via the V60’s four-channel microphone arrangement.
Rounding out some of the more noteworthy hardware is 128GB built-in storage with a microSD expansion card slot, Wi-Fi 6 support, and Sub-6 5G networks.
Specs At-a-Glance
- Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 Mobile Platform with Snapdragon X55 5G Modem
- Display: 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD+ P-OLED FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi)
- Memory: 8GB RAM / 128GB or 256GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)
- Camera:
- Rear: 64MP Standard (F1.8 / 0.8μm / 78˚) / 13MP Super Wide (F1.9 / 1.0μm / 117˚) / Z Camera (ToF Receiver / Emitter)
- Front: 10MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.22μm / 72.5˚)
- Battery: 5,000mAh
- Operating System: Android 10
- Size: 169.3 x 77.6 x 8.9mm
- Weight: 214g
- Network: 5G / LTE / 3G / 2G
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac, ax / Bluetooth 5.1 / NFC / USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Compatible)
- Biometrics: In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
- Colors: Classy Blue, Classy White
- Other: Stereo Speaker / 4Ch Microphones / AI CAM / Google Lens / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / LG 3D Sound Engine / HDR10+ / Qualcomm Quick Charge™ 4+ / MIL-STD 810G Compliance / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / LG Pay / FM Radio
Availability
LG hasn’t disclosed pricing or exact timing for the release of the LG V60 ThinQ 5G, but it’s expected to launch in March. North America, Europe, and Asia are among the territories anticipated to offer the handset.