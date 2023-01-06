Looking to save some money on your phone plan this year? After the rising cost of just about everything in 2022, and the holiday spending, I’m sure we could all use a break on our mobile bill. I know I sure could.

Then Verizon has just the thing for you. With its current promo, Verizon is offering you a chance to sign up for its Welcome Unlimited plan for as little as $25 a month, per line, plus taxes and fees with Auto-Pay. You can even lock this price in for three years and bring your own phone.

With Verizon’s Welcome Unlimited plan, you’ll get unlimited talk, text, and data on Verizon’s 5G Nationwide network covering over 2,700 cities.

What’s the catch? Well, you’re going to have to sign up with four lines in order to drop the price down to $25 per line, plus taxes and fees with Auto-Pay. Not so bad for a family of four or more, but a little more difficult if you only have one or two people in your household.

Additionally, you must have Auto-Pay and paper-free billing enabled, or else the total will jump to $35 a month. As long as you’re ok with all of that, then you can check if your device is compatible with Verizon’s network and sign up on its website.

Your discount will be applied as a $180 promo credit per line over a 36-month period. If at any time one of your four lines becomes ineligible, upgrades, or cancels then the price guarantee will become void. So, it’s a good idea to make sure you’re all in for the long haul. That way you can save some money and avoid a price jump over the next three years.

Don’t sleep on this deal if you’re interested, it’s only good for a limited time and then it’ll be gone. You can sign up for the Welcome Unlimited promo with this link and check your device’s compatibility here.