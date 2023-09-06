Logitech is expanding its gaming mouse portfolio with the addition of a new G Pro X Superlight 2. It’s the fastest and lightest mouse from the Logitech and comes as the successor to the G Pro X Superlight. It also got some meaningful upgrades over its predecessor which makes it a real magic mouse.

The mouse is heavily advertised for its extremely lightweight factor- coming to numbers, the G Pro X Superlight 2 mouse weighs just 60 grams, down from the predecessor weighs 63 grams. It boasts the same clean and minimalist design as its predecessor and comes in three color options- Black, pink, and, White.

The $159 G Pro X Superlight 2 is the first mouse with a 2KHz wireless report rate and boasts a new improved Hero 2 sensor that tracks 500-inch per second and goes up to 32000 DPI. The notable upgrade is now you get a USB type C port in the Superlight so that you can charge the mouse on the go or while playing

For gamers, Logitech’s Superlight 2 is a godsend with its fastest and lightest factor and the addition of the USB C making it the most advanced mouse available.

Logitech bundles its new Lightforce hybrid switches with optical micro-switch technology which is more durable in the Superlight 2. Logitech claims the G Pro Superlight 2 will last up to 95 hours (up from 70 hours from the original Superlight) on a single charge thanks to Logitech’s Lightspeed wireless technology.



The Logitech G Pro X Superlight is now available for sale in the US and Canada via Logitech’s official website and Amazon. Along with gaming mice, Logitech also unveiled a new G Pro X TKL wireless RGB gaming keyboard for $199.