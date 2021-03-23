Master & Dynamic is back with a new pair of truly wireless earbuds as the premium audio brand debuts the MW08 with a March 30 availability.

Priced $299, the earbuds bear the familiar design of its predecessor, the MW07 Plus; however, they’re constructed from a more premium set of materials. Indeed, the new model are comprised of ceramic with an aluminum band for the antenna.

Advertisements

The new model has a more polished appearance that better aligns with the overall aesthetic of the brand. Master & Dynamic is a known for its materials which often include leather, aluminum, and other high-end textures. Notably absent in the MW08’s design, too, are the wing that helped keep the earbuds in place.

The on-board controls are still present, with a multi-function button on the right play/pause, track control, pairing, and Voice Assistant. The left earbud houses the volume rocker and controls ambient sound and ANC.

New for the MW08 is a third microphone on each earbud for what Master & Dynamic touts as “superior wind reduction” that keeps calls clear. Lastly, the earbuds are IPX5 rated water resistant and can withstand sweat as well.

The earbuds come with a stainless steel charging case that opens slightly different from its predecessor. The USB-C jack has been relocated to the right side.

The MW08 offer hybrid active noise cancellation with ANC Max and All Day ANC modes. Moreover, it also offers a pair of ambient sound modes, Voice and Awareness. Master & Dynamic employ a slightly larger 11mm Beryllium driver; the MW07 Plus were 10mm.

Also making its debut is a new M&D Connect app that displays battery levels and gives users control over ANC and ambient sound modes and other settings.











According to Master & Dynamic, the MW08 can last up to 12 hours on a charge with an additional 30 hours of listening time via the included charging case. A quick-charge yields 50 percent battery life in 15 minutes while a full charge can take 45 minutes.

The MW08 will be available in black, white, blue and brown colors starting March 30 for $299. These replace the MW07 Plus which will be dropped to $249 upon their arrival.