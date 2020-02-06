Master & Dynamic debuts new colors for MW07 PLUS wireless earbuds

Master & Dynamic on Thursday introduced two new color options for its MW07 PLUS wireless earbuds. Indeed, Jade Green and Black Pearl join the existing four colors to bring the total to six.

Designed around stones and gems, the colors are deep and multilayered and speak to the premium brand’s high-end wireless earbuds.

Made from handcrafted acetate and consistent with the initial release of MW07 PLUS, the earphones feature Beryllium drivers and Bluetooth 5.0 with a 100ft/30m connectivity range for rich, warm sound. They offer 10 hours of playtime with an additional 30 hours of battery life in the sleek stainless steel case for 40 hours total playtime.

We’re huge fans of the Master & Dynamic brand, having become particularly fond of its on-ear headphones. The MW07 PLUS are at the top of its food chain, carrying a $299 price tag. We really enjoyed both these and their sibling, the MW07 GO when we reviewed them a few months back.

MW07 PLUS Colors

Black Quartz

Tortoise Shell

Black Pearl

Steel Blue

Jade Green

White Marble

