Renowned for blending superior sound with sartorial elegance, Master & Dynamic has unveiled its latest audio innovation – the MW09 Active Noise-Cancelling True Wireless Earphones. With a the familiar yet sophisticated design, the earbuds feature sapphire glass and aluminum and promise up to 16 hours of premium listening experience.

Jonathan Levine, the Founder and CEO, expressed pride in the enhancements for the new generation of audio, “For the MW09, we concentrated on elevating performance while maintaining our dedication to exceptional design and materials. We’re especially thrilled about our unique AI-powered talk technology and adaptive ANC. With further advancements through the M&D Connect App, the MW09 isn’t just a visual masterpiece but an auditory revolution.”

Crafted with the connoisseur in mind, the MW09 boasts a renewed acoustic architecture and custom 11mm beryllium drivers that deliver an unrivaled soundstage. The innovative adaptive noise cancellation, optimized by new algorithms and microphone placement, promises to immerse listeners in pure, uninterrupted audio.

The MW09 comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.4 technology, ensuring flawless connectivity and compatibility with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound. It’s also ready for the future with Auracast broadcast capabilities.

A Symphony of Style and Comfort

The earphones’ iconic silhouette is now lighter and offers a more secure fit, ensuring comfort during prolonged use. Available in six opulent colorways, three feature anodized aluminum cases, while the others boast robust Kevlar charging cases. All cases support wireless induction and USB-C charging, epitomizing convenience without compromising on style.

As we find with all of Master & Dynamic products, the MW09 is positioned as a luxury item. Given its price point and the use of high-end materials, it’s aimed at consumers who are willing to invest in a premium listening experience that matches their lifestyle and personal brand.

Features for the MW09

Extended battery life offering up to 16 hours per charge, and an additional 32 hours with the charging case.

An AI-enhanced high-definition talk solution for crystal-clear calls.

Multipoint connectivity allowing smooth switching between multiple devices.

A fully customizable in-app equalizer, giving users control over their audio preferences.

The MW09, available in Black, White, Silver, Gold, Green, Blue, and Gunmetal, will be accessible for purchase or pre-order at masterdynamic.com from November 14, 2023. The aluminum-cased MW09 is priced at $349, while the Kevlar-cased variant is set at $399. With these additions, Master & Dynamic continue to set the bar for luxury audio, combining technical prowess with aesthetic sophistication.

Check back soon as we’ll have a full review of these earphones.