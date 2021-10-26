Master & Dynamic, one of the biggest names in premium audio products, has expanded its reach and is taking a crack at more niche market — gaming.

Indeed, its new MG20 Wireless Gaming Headphones have arrived and look to bring the brand’s luxury style and high-end audio into the growing world of recreational and professional gaming.

The MG20 Wireless Gaming Headphones go on sale November 16 with a retail price of $449 in black and white color options.













The new Master & Dynamic headphones have all the hallmarks of its existing portfolio, including 7.1 surround sound with support for Qualcomm aptX HD for music and aptX Low-Latency for gaming.

With up to 22 hours of battery life per charge, the MG20 have on-head detection which helps extend battery life when it knows it’s not being used.

A low-latency USB-A adapter compatible with Playstation and PCs alike allows gamers to effortlessly switch between devices without having to re-pair. Bluetooth 5.0 creates a secure connection for a 100ft/30m distance.

Other features include angled ear cups with memory foam, a cushioned, breathable headband, and detachable boom microphone.

For the first time ever, the M&D Connect app gives users the ability to toggle equalizer presets and sound profiles. This was a feature we found notably absent in the first few models to employ the use of the app so we’re excited to see its arrival.

Master & Dynamic’s MG20 Wireless Gaming Headphones ($449/€449/£429) are available at masterdynamic.com starting November 16, 2021.