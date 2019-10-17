Master & Dynamic launches MW07 GO, MW07 PLUS true wireless earphones

Master & Dynamic is back with a new take on its true wireless earphones as it introduces two models, the MW07 GO and MW07 PLUS. Both are paired via Bluetooth 5.0 and offer connections up to 100 feet/30 meters.

Here’s a quick rundown of what to expect in the new pair of wireless earphones.

MW07GO

The MW07 GO are priced $199 and designed with portability and durability in mind. Master & Dynamic says their built for travel, commutes, and even high-intensity workouts.

The MW07 GO are smaller and lighter than their predecessor and feature IPX6 water resistance. Included in the box are five ear tip sizes and a trio of Fit Wing (ear hook) sizes which can be mixed and matched for a perfect fit.

The MW07 GO are available in Flame Red, Jet Black, Electric Blue, and Stone Grey and are designed with a durable composite material. The charging case is wrapped in knit fabric.

With up to 10 hours of listening per charge, the case adds another 12 hours of life. Charged via USB Type-C, the earphones can go from 0-50% in just 14 minutes.

MW07 PLUS

The MW07 PLUS are more luxurious in their design and come in three core colorways: Steel Blue, White Marble, and Tortoiseshell as well as a special edition Studio 35 x Kevin Durant Black Quartz.

Priced $299, these earphones also come with 10 hours of listening on a full charge, however the case allows for up to 30 more hours. This puts the battery life at three times what’s offered in the first generation.

Users can play music or make phone calls on either earphone, independently, and the new Ambient Listening mode tunes them to the environment for extra safety and awareness.

Like the other new model, the MW07 PLUS comes with five ear tip sizes and three Fit Wing options. Charging is done via USB Type-C, and the eye-catching case is constructed of hand-polished stainless steel.