MEATER has officially expanded its collection of smart cooking tools with the MEATER 2 Plus. This new smart meat thermometer introduces a suite of advancements designed to streamline the cooking process from start to finish. Whether you are a novice or a seasoned chef, the MEATER 2 Plus is engineered to deliver unparalleled precision and ease.

The MEATER 2 Plus is crafted for those who love to cook and are eager to do it with greater accuracy and confidence. From the home cook looking to nail the perfect medium-rare steak, to the BBQ enthusiast aiming for the ultimate brisket, this device is versatile enough to assist a wide range of culinary creators. Its aim is to empower anyone in the kitchen, regardless of their experience level.

A familiar design (via MEATER)

Highlights

  • Precision Monitoring: Armed with Smart Temp Multisensors, this thermometer’s multiple high-resolution temperature sensors work to ensure precise readings within ±0.5°F.
  • Resilience to High Heat: Unique to the MEATER 2 Plus is its capacity to withstand direct open flames up to 932°F ambient temperature, significantly higher than other thermometers on the market.
  • Extended Wireless Range: Using advanced Bluetooth 5 technology, the MEATER 2 Plus offers an extended wireless range up to 2500ft in open spaces and a solid 250ft in typical home conditions.
  • Efficient Charging: With rapid charging, the MEATER 2 Plus gets up to 50% battery in just 15 minutes and promises 24+ hours of usage on a full charge.
  • Elegant Durability: Sporting a full metal, stainless-steel design with a sleek 5mm diameter probe, the device is not only aesthetically pleasing but also built to last.

Availability

To get a closer look at the MEATER 2 Plus or to make a purchase, visit MEATER.com. Here, you can also find the MEATER App for download, which works in tandem with the thermometer to provide a seamless cooking experience. The MEATER Master Class within the app is a noteworthy mention, offering an array of cooking classes to enhance your skills further.

Stay tuned because a comprehensive review of the MEATER 2 Plus is in the works. We’ll take it through its paces in a real kitchen environment and report back on how it lives up to its promises.

