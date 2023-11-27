MeCool has been a player in the Android streaming market for a few years now. The company has released several boxes that allow users to stream their favorite content on the television. MeCool has come back to market with a new option with the KM2 Plus Deluxe.
The name is a bit redundant, but this new streaming device is packed full of specs including the Amlogic S905X 4 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. We have the bullet points of the remaining specs below.
- ATV 11: Powered by the latest Android TV 11 operating system, the KM2 PLUS Deluxe ensures a smooth and user-friendly interface, allowing you to navigate through your favorite apps and content effortlessly.
- Seamless Streaming: With built-in support for popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and Google Play, you’ll have access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content right at your fingertips.
- Stunning 4K HDR: Enjoy crystal-clear picture quality with 4K HDR resolution. Immerse yourself in lifelike visuals, vibrant colors, and enhanced contrast for a truly cinematic viewing experience.
- Chromecast Built-in: Seamlessly cast your favorite movies, videos, and music from your mobile devices directly to your TV screen using the built-in Chromecast feature. Share content effortlessly with friends and family.
- Immersive Audio: Experience rich and immersive sound with Dolby Atmos technology. Get fully immersed in your favorite movies, shows, and games with multidimensional audio that flows around you.
- Enhanced Visuals: The KM2 PLUS Deluxe supports Dolby Vision, bringing stunning visual quality to your screen. Experience enhanced brightness, contrast, and color reproduction for a more vivid and lifelike viewing experience.
- Wifi 6: Stay connected with the latest Wifi 6 technology, ensuring faster and more stable internet connectivity. Stream your favorite content without interruptions or buffering, even when multiple devices are connected to your network.
- 1000M-LAN: Benefit from high-speed wired internet connectivity with the 1000M-LAN port. Enjoy seamless streaming and fast data transfer for a smooth and uninterrupted viewing experience.
- Dual-Band Wi-Fi: Stay connected with dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4G & 5G) for faster and more stable internet connectivity. Stream your favorite content without interruptions or buffering.
- Bluetooth 5.0: Connect your wireless devices seamlessly with Bluetooth 5.0 technology. Enjoy wireless audio streaming, connect game controllers, and more with ease.
The MeCool KM2 Plus Deluxe will cost customers $140 direct from the company’s website.
Purchase the MeCool KM2 Plus Deluxe from MeCool
