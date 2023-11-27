MeCool has been a player in the Android streaming market for a few years now. The company has released several boxes that allow users to stream their favorite content on the television. MeCool has come back to market with a new option with the KM2 Plus Deluxe.

The name is a bit redundant, but this new streaming device is packed full of specs including the Amlogic S905X 4 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. We have the bullet points of the remaining specs below.

ATV 11 : Powered by the latest Android TV 11 operating system, the KM2 PLUS Deluxe ensures a smooth and user-friendly interface, allowing you to navigate through your favorite apps and content effortlessly.

: Powered by the latest Android TV 11 operating system, the KM2 PLUS Deluxe ensures a smooth and user-friendly interface, allowing you to navigate through your favorite apps and content effortlessly. Seamless Streaming: With built-in support for popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and Google Play, you’ll have access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content right at your fingertips.

With built-in support for popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and Google Play, you’ll have access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content right at your fingertips. Stunning 4K HDR: Enjoy crystal-clear picture quality with 4K HDR resolution. Immerse yourself in lifelike visuals, vibrant colors, and enhanced contrast for a truly cinematic viewing experience.

Enjoy crystal-clear picture quality with 4K HDR resolution. Immerse yourself in lifelike visuals, vibrant colors, and enhanced contrast for a truly cinematic viewing experience. Chromecast Built-in: Seamlessly cast your favorite movies, videos, and music from your mobile devices directly to your TV screen using the built-in Chromecast feature. Share content effortlessly with friends and family.

Seamlessly cast your favorite movies, videos, and music from your mobile devices directly to your TV screen using the built-in Chromecast feature. Share content effortlessly with friends and family. Immersive Audio: Experience rich and immersive sound with Dolby Atmos technology. Get fully immersed in your favorite movies, shows, and games with multidimensional audio that flows around you.

Experience rich and immersive sound with Dolby Atmos technology. Get fully immersed in your favorite movies, shows, and games with multidimensional audio that flows around you. Enhanced Visuals: The KM2 PLUS Deluxe supports Dolby Vision, bringing stunning visual quality to your screen. Experience enhanced brightness, contrast, and color reproduction for a more vivid and lifelike viewing experience.

The KM2 PLUS Deluxe supports Dolby Vision, bringing stunning visual quality to your screen. Experience enhanced brightness, contrast, and color reproduction for a more vivid and lifelike viewing experience. Wifi 6: Stay connected with the latest Wifi 6 technology, ensuring faster and more stable internet connectivity. Stream your favorite content without interruptions or buffering, even when multiple devices are connected to your network.

Stay connected with the latest Wifi 6 technology, ensuring faster and more stable internet connectivity. Stream your favorite content without interruptions or buffering, even when multiple devices are connected to your network. 1000M-LAN: Benefit from high-speed wired internet connectivity with the 1000M-LAN port. Enjoy seamless streaming and fast data transfer for a smooth and uninterrupted viewing experience.

Benefit from high-speed wired internet connectivity with the 1000M-LAN port. Enjoy seamless streaming and fast data transfer for a smooth and uninterrupted viewing experience. Dual-Band Wi-Fi: Stay connected with dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4G & 5G) for faster and more stable internet connectivity. Stream your favorite content without interruptions or buffering.

Stay connected with dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4G & 5G) for faster and more stable internet connectivity. Stream your favorite content without interruptions or buffering. Bluetooth 5.0: Connect your wireless devices seamlessly with Bluetooth 5.0 technology. Enjoy wireless audio streaming, connect game controllers, and more with ease.

The MeCool KM2 Plus Deluxe will cost customers $140 direct from the company’s website.

Purchase the MeCool KM2 Plus Deluxe from MeCool