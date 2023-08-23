MediaTek has announced partnership with Meta’s Llama 2, the next-gen open-source Generative AI. Together with Llama 2, MediaTek aims to build a complete edge computing ecosystem designed to accelerate AI application on various devices. These include smartphones, IoT, vehicles, smart home, and other devices.

AI processing status quo

Today, most procreative AI process take place through cloud computing. At this point, when MediaTek uses Llama 2 models on devices, they will run directly on-device. There are advantages toward using this means. These include seamless performance, greater privacy, better security, and reliability. Other advantages include the ability to work in locations with low or no connectivity, and lower operation cost.

What this means for edge device manufacturers

The latest developments will encourage new ways of doing things. For example, edge device manufacturers are now moved to adopt high computing, low-power AI processors. They must now use faster, more reliable connectivity to enhance computing competencies.

Every MediaTek-enabled 5G smartphone SoC shipped now are equipped with APU, and designed to perform a wide variety of Generative structures. These include AI Noise Reduction, AI Super Resolution, AI MEMC, and more.

MediaTek’s next move

Later this year, MediaTek wants to introduce its net-gen flagship chipset that will feature a software stack optimized to run Llama 2. This will serve to reduce footprint access and use of DRAM bandwidth, which will ultimately enhance LLM and AIGC performance. The progress will facilitate further move toward greater pace for building use cases for on-device Generative AI.

According to MediaTek, the increasing popularity of Generative AI is important, and it’s a growing trend in digital transformation. Therefore, this partnership will provide the right tools for developers and users to fully innovate in the AI space. MediaTek’s partnership with Meta’s Llama 2 will make it easier for delivering hardware and software with far more capability.

As these Llama 2-based AI applications hit the market towards end of 2023, more smartphones powered by next-generation flagship SoC will make use of it.